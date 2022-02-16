Woodward’s Nixon advances to state, basketball seasons wrap

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

The winter sports season wraps for two clubs while one ticket was punched to the Wells Fargo Arena for state wrestling. (Note: Events covered Feb. 9-14)

Wrestling

With five cracks at the state tournament, Woodward is sending one rep to Des Moines this week.

A 2021 state qualifier, Peyton Nixon punched another ticket after finishing in second place at the district meet in Ballard on Saturday. After making quick work of the first round, Nixon fell in the title round but won a tight 7-6 decision against Ballard’s Luke Hartsook in the wrestle back to claim his seat in the Class 2A-132 bracket. Last year he qualified in the 113 pound class.

The rest of Woodward’s card was left on the outside following first round losses, each ending their season with fourth place finishes. Alex Saxton (106) finished with as team-best 35-10 record overall, James Dorrian (126) held a 25-22 record, Dustin Harney (160) missed out on a return trip to the Well after a strong senior season of 25-8, and Alex Evans (220) capped his career with a 30-13 campaign.

Girls Basketball (8-14)

It took an extra four minutes of overtime, but the Hawks won all the same 43-38 Saturday over Madrid (2-20) to advance to the next round of regionals.

Despite holding an eight-point lead in the fourth quarter, the Hawks wound up in overtime after the Tigers gained momentum on an 11-3 run. In the waning minutes, Madrid even found themselves in position for the win but freshman Lexi Bogardus was able to convert one free throw and make a crucial steal in the last few possessions to help stave off the upset.

After the game, Woodward head coach Gary Dresback said those were two of the bigger moments, and was also happy with how the team shifted the momentum again in overtime. Once Grace Deputy won the tip-off, he liked the team’s odds to pull away for the win. And they did, thanks to a 6-1 run.

Unfortunately, that momentum was stopped Tuesday against Nodaway Valley (18-3) in a 76-53 loss.

Boys Basketball (1-21)

Monday turned out to be the end of the line for the Hawks as they fell to Interstate 35 (7-15) by a score of 62-44 in the opening round of the postseason.

Right down to the individual stats, it was a nearly identical performance compared to the previous meeting at the end of January, a 61-47 loss to the Roadrunners.

While the first game put Brody Nardini in the spotlight with 12 points and 10 rebounds, the rematch saw Dane Polich pull-up for the double-double. It was a career night for the junior scoring a season-high 21 points and second-best 10 rebounds.

At the end of the night, it was a good reminder just how much room the Hawks have to grow moving forward. Along with Polich, fellow juniors Collin Nardini (14 points) and Josh Hultman (9 points) filled out the rest of the box score.