Woodward advances five to districts, basketball teams look ahead to the postseason

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

Postseason is in full swing for the Hawks as the wrestling team had a strong showing while the basketball postseason is quickly approaching. (Note: Events covered Feb. 2-7)

Wrestling

Woodward’s season on the mat continues with five Hawks advancing to districts this weekend. Needing to get to the sectional title match this past weekend in Winterset, two Hawks earned championships while three more earned runner-up status.

Alex Saxton (106 pounds) has been on a tear this season and with a 33-8 record coming into Saturday, earned a first round bye to place him automatically in the semifinals where he defeated Perry’s Mercedes Ponce in the first round. North Polk’s Dillon Freeman offered a little more resistance but Saxton pulled away with a 3-2 decision.

Alex Evans (220) followed the same path, defeating Perry and then North Polk’s reps en route to a sectional title. James Dorrian (126), Peyton Nixon (132) and Dustin Harney (160) walked out with records of 3-1 after winning their clinching matches via no contest.

Saxton, Nixon and Harney are all making return trips to districts. The latter two are also looking to get back to the state tournament while Saxton hopes to redeem his fourth place finish at this stage last year.

Girls Basketball (7-13)

Friday marked the Hawks’ last time on their home floor this regular season, saying goodbye on senior night to a number of leaders that Woodward has leaned on the past few seasons.

Darby Nixon was a three-year starter and ranks among the program’s all-timer leaders in assists and steals after playing in 80 games. Rain Jamison took on full-time starter status last season while Makenzie Dresback started seeing starter duties this year after each began with the team as freshmen.

All three will get one more chance for a win in Woodward after Friday’s 72-40 loss to Van Meter (10-8). They’ll host Madrid — once again — for the first round of regionals on Feb. 12.

Boys Basketball

The Hawks also held senior night for the boys team. With virtually the entire team consisting of seniors the past two years, it was a moderately smaller group that has only now began to see larger roles between Don David, Paden Drake, Jack Meusberger and Nate Moser.

They’ll still have one last shot at a homecourt win this season with Thursday’s game against Central Decatur (18-1) after consecutive losses to Van Meter (16-1) and Collins Maxwelll (9-10) on Friday and Monday night.

Woodward will have a chance at redemption on Feb. 14 to take on Interstate 35 in the opening round of regional play.