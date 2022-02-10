Perry wrestling pair heads to districts, Jayettes longest win streak ends

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

Perry sports are inching closer to the finish as the wrestling team’s roster downsized while postseason approaches this week on the hardwood. (Note: Events covered Feb. 2-7)

Wrestling

The Bluejays’ season nears an end as only two Perry members qualified for this weekend’s district meet.

Competing this past Saturday at Winterset in the sectional rounds, Cole Nelson (138 pounds) took first place in his bracket while Keegan Snyder (182) was a runner-up to each claim seats. Only one more step remains between them and a state tournament bid.

After winning his two sectional bouts without breaking much of a sweat, Nelson comes in looking for his third straight appearance at the Wells Fargo Arena. Snyder was blessed with a first round win but lost via major decision in the title match, and then advanced via no contest in the second place match.

Tanner Burgin (145) was narrowly left out of the party after winning two of his first three cards. Against ADM’s Ben Smith, he fought tooth and nail for three rounds but fell short in a 5-3 decision. Alan Gomez (285) also finished in third place after splitting his pair of matchups.

Girls Basketball (8-11)

With 55-23 win over Saydel (1-19) on Thursday, the Jayettes won three straight games to tie their season-long stretch.

It was a night filled with top-end performance across the roster. Lydia Olejniczak and Jayna Kenney cruised to totals of 27 and 16 points, respectively, to rank among their top-five marks. Olejniczak’s stat line was also blessed by seven steals for a season-high. Complementary players also stepped into the spotlight.

Callie Steve came through in the paint with nine rebounds, ranked fourth among underclassmen in the Heart of Iowa this year. Kathryn West, who has primarily been a rebounding threat, made her biggest impact on the ball with a season-high five steals to her name.

Fortunes were reversed Friday against Baxter (20-0) in a 59-27 loss.

Boys Basketball (2-17)

Isolated to one game, Perry’s week was dashed by a 69-45 loss to Saydel (8-11) on Friday.

Steady in their quest to rebuild the program, the 45 points still marked progress for the Jays as it was the first time Perry has scored 40 or more points in four consecutive games. That was largely under the direction of the season’s three leading scorers: Geren Kenney (11 points), Owen Myers (10) and Drake Levan (9).