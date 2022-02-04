Woodward basketball searches for rebound, wrestling has strong showing

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

The Hawks had a couple of extra events on the schedule this week making up for bad weather in January. (Note: Events covered Jan. 25-Feb. 1)

Wrestling

Meeting with 20 total teams — including half of the WCAC — at ACGC’s invitational, Woodward placed eighth overall with seven Hawks earning placements.

At the top of the team’s contributions, Alex Saxton (106) and Dustin Harney (160) each earned bronze finishes while James Dorrian (126), Kolby Fogarty (170) and Alex Evans (220) took home fourth place prizes.

Saxton put up a fight trying to get to the championship round but fell to Nevada’s Kaden Weber who has yet to lose this season. Saxton would bounce back the next round and now stands at 33-8 overall this season to extend his team-leading win total. Harney also won twice after his first round bye. He has a 24-5 record this season.

Girls Basketball (7-11)

After enjoying a three game win streak, the Hawks were put on notice with consecutive losses this past week against Grand View Christian (7-9), Pleasantville (10-8) and Interstate 35 (4-10). Of that trio the GVC game was the closest battle, a 48-40 loss while the two conference games ended in double-digit margins. Individual stats were not available for the games.

Boys Basketball (1-13)

Woodward had a tough go over the week. On Friday, Pleasantville (9-7) sent the Hawks packing with a 61-25 loss while Monday’s rescheduled game against Interstate 35 (6-10) ended in a 61-47 Roadrunners win.

With the Pleasantville game out of reach from the jump, Monday’s contest was more palatable largely thanks to Brody Nardini continuing to step up. Not only did his 12 points and 10 rebounds give him his second double-double of the season, his five assists also led the team. That’s the first time the junior guard has led the team in all three categories (and third time overall for the team as Carter Moran has accomplished that twice).