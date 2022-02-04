Nelson, Burgin top Perry wrestling results, Jayettes on two-game win streak

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

The Bluejays and Jayettes had a couple of extra events on the schedule this week making up for bad weather in January. (Note: Events covered Jan. 25-Feb. 1)

Wrestling

Perry had one of its best team performances after coming in third place among the 12 team slate in Audubon. That was large in part due to Cole Nelson (138 pounds) and Tanner Burgin (145) both collecting gold medals, clearing through all three of their matches.

Saturday’s bouts were a minor inconvenience more than anything for Nelson who spent just over four minutes on the mat across all three of his rounds. He now stands at 29-3 overall. Burgin was similarly dominant, kicking things off with an 18-1 tech fall followed by two more wins.

Heavyweights Keegan Snyder (182), Kevin Colin (220) and Alan Gomez (285) all took home second prizes. Gomez narrowly missed out the top seat after falling shy in the title round tiebreaker.

Girls Basketball (7-10)

For the first time since winning the opening three games of the season, Perry has back-to-back wins after winning 40-33 over PCM (6-12) and 52-36 over Greene County (1-11) in the past week. With full results from Tuesday’s game pending, Friday’s win over PCM still provides plenty of fodder.

With 21 points, Lydia Olejniczak has crossed the 20+ point threshold six times this season. While she was limited to just 5-of-14 shooting, she was perfect on all eight free throws, facing heavy pressure from the Mustang defense. Jayna Kenney also made her name known with 11 points and 12 rebounds; her second double-double of the season.

Boys Basketball (2-16)

Taking in four games in eight days, Perry has four straight losses after winning two straight contests.

Roland-Story (14-2) protected its home court with a 74-32 win on Jan. 25. PCM walked out of Perry on Friday with an 80-42 win, nearly identical to Atlantic (6-11) winning 84-42 on Saturday. And Greene County (8-8) posted an 88-49 win on Tuesday.

That series provides a couple of points of view. One, this is the first time the Bluejays have allowed over 70 points in four straight games this season. But this stretch also added to Perry’s continued growth on offense, as the Jays have now scored at least 30 points in the nine straight games (six being over 40 points). Their previous longest streak was three games.