W-G girls basketball on win streak, boys searching for turnaround

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

This last week saw Woodward-Granger on both ends of the scale, getting a big W and also looking at film to help make adjustments down the road. (Note: Events covered Jan. 17-24).

Girls Basketball (7-8)

Walking in with two victories from the previous week, the Hawks are officially streaking after a 37-36 win Friday against Ogden (0-15), narrowly avoiding becoming the Bulldogs' first W of the season.

Trailing 22-19 through three quarters, it took a minor comeback to walk away with the one-point win, the Hawks’ narrowest game of the season. But a fire was lit all the same to mark the team’s third straight win.

That was largely at the hands of Grace Deputy who not only scored a team-high 12 points but had full command as the Hawks’ resident rim protector with four blocks to go with 16 rebounds. Only two girls in the conference had more rebounds in a single game this season.

For a game decided by just one point, the Hawks literally had the game in their hands with a rebound advantage of 44-26, the only statistical advantage of any significance for either team.

Boys Basketball (1-12)

Playing on an essentially neutral court, the Hawks fell 64-63 to Woodward Academy (1-13) in a meeting of crosstown and conference rivals on Monday.

A consolation prize in comparison to a team win, Brody Nardini remained at the top of the Hawks’ stat sheet. Trying to take over the game with a hot hand, Nardini made 9-of-14 field goals and was good on all four free throws for a season-high 24 points. That’s the fourth-most points Academy has allowed to a conference opponent this season.

Carter Moran also took on a good portion of the workload with 13 points while shooting 5-of-13 from the floor. Dane Polich chimed in for 10 points on 3-of-7 shooting.

With the Knights missing all of last years games, this marked the first time the Hawks fell to Academy since 2018.

Wrestling

The Hawks ran into some stiff competition in the metro Tuesday with three team losses to Urbandale (66-12), Valley (71-7) and Boone (66-18).

In the affair, Alex Saxton (106 pounds) was the lone Woodward rep that won all three of his matches. Two were decided within the first 70 seconds via pins.