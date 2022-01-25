Perry boys basketball pick up back-to-back wins, girls rep at state wrestling

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

This past week was arguably the biggest stretch of the school year for the Bluejays and Jayettes. (Note: Events covered Jan. 19-24)

Girls State Wrestling

Well-represented at the girls state tournament Friday and Saturday in Coralville, the Jayettes placed two times with their nine participants. Chelsea Mickles (190 pounds) took sixth place with 15 points, and Reese Baxter (220) earned 11 points for seventh place.

After a first round forfeit win, Mickles won her first match but was sent to the consolation bracket in the following round. She finished with two more wins, highlighted by a 10-6 decision over a girl that holds a 15-5 record, guaranteeing Mickles at least sixth place.

Baxter walked out with a 3-2 record overall. After a loss in the quarterfinals to the a girl with a 22-3 record, Baxter bounced back with two more wins and ended on a high note, a 26-second pin to take seventh place.

Elsewhere, Taylor Atwell tied with Mickles as Perry’s most active member, getting on the mat for seven matches. While she was unable to place inside the top eight, her 5-2 record was the team’s best mark. After a second round loss, Atwell won her next four rounds, highlighted by a 17-second fall.

Hailey Peterson (100, 0-2); Mercedes Ponce (105, 3-2); Charity Mickles (120, 2-2); Amy Aguirre-Eugenio (125, 0-2); Martha Turrado (130, 0-2); and Julie Maylum (134, 1-2) were also aboard for the weekend.

Wrestling

The Perry boys also had their biggest event of the season, so far, as they placed fourth of eight teams at the Heart of Iowa Conference tournament on Saturday.

Getting a feather in his cap, Kevin Colin (220 pounds) walked away with a crown after winning his two matches.

Cole Nelson (138) won two of his bouts as well and pushed Roland-Story’s Logan Powers to the edge in the championship round but fell in the tiebreaker to take second place.

Tanner Burgin (145) picked up a bronze prize after going 3-1 after working his way back up through the consolation bracket.

Boys Basketball (2-12)

The Bluejays picked up some momentum this week. After notching a 66-58 win over Woodward Academy (0-12) on Thursday, Perry stayed in the win column by taking down West Central Valley (3-13) in the next game 59-44.

Behind the team’s first win of the season, freshman Geren Kenney pulled together a line of 19 points while shooting 5-of-11 from behind the arc. Only 13 other ninth-graders in the whole state have made five three-pointers in a single game this season. Holden Smith was also a key figure with a season-high 15 points while Brandon Mahler hauled in 10 rebounds and swiped four steals.

Drake Levan was the team’s point man with six assists against Woodward as well, but against WCV, the sophomore turned head with 15 points to tie Smith for the team lead. Mahler once again grabbed 10 rebounds, marking the first time this season a Bluejay has had double-digit rebounds in a back-to-back games.

Girls Basketball (5-9)

Perry had a week off after its 68-38 loss to West Marshall (14-0) on Jan. 18.

In the coming week, the Jayettes have PCM (5-11) and Greene County (1-8) in their sights. They previously lost by four points to the former on the road but defeated Greene County by 26 points, Perry’s most dominant game of the season.