Woodward wrestling’s Alex pair impress, girls basketball notches two wins

The Hawks had one of the best weeks as a program this week thanks to success on the mats and court. (Note: Events covered Jan. 11-18)

Wrestling

The Hawks weren’t able to punch their ticket at the Perry Invitational due to the last-minute cancelation, leaving their lone event of the week as their triangular Thursday in which Woodward lost both duals to metro schools Indianola and Pella. The former won 64-9 while the latter was a closer 45-35 contest.

On opposite ends of the scale, Alex Saxton (113 pounds) and Alex Evans (220) both scored a pair of wins. They earned the lone two wins against the Indians, with Evans winning a 7-6 decision over James Naughton who placed fourth at the Mendenhall Invite. Meanwhile, Saxton’s premier win was a 10 second pin against Pella.

Joining those two with wins against the Dutch were Peyton Nixon (132) and Kolby Fogerty (170). The other points were scored via forfeit.

Girls Basketball

Playing back-to-back games on Monday and Tuesday, the Hawks strung together wins against Greene County (1-11) and Madrid (1-12).

In the 40-35 win over Greene County, Grace Deputy topped the team’s box score with 14 points while freshman Lexi Bogardus registered 10 points for her highest score of the season.

Collectively as a team shooting just 33 percent compared to their host’s 41 percent efficiency, though, the Hawks won on sheer volume afforded by the defense forcing 24 turnovers to get some second chance opportunities. Darby Nixon led the team with three steals while Deputy had three blocks.

Woodward took that momentum back to its home court Tuesday for a 43-33 win over Madrid. Deputy was once again the team’s leading scorer, and Bogardus scored 10 points for the second straight game. Before these last two wins, the freshman scored just under four points per game.

Boys Basketball (1-11)

The Hawks boys found themselves some non-conference competition on Monday but were left looking elsewhere for their next win in a 67-53 loss.

A trio of Hawks still made the most of the night, crossing double digit scores: Carter Moran (13 points), Josh Hultman (11) and Dane Polich (11). With nine rebounds, Hultman was also on the verge of the team’s third double-double of the season, and the first of his career.

W-G found an early groove Tuesday against Madrid after the team knocked down the first couple of three-pointers of the game to take a sizable lead. But that was quickly evaporated as the Tigers walked out of the gym with a 72-51 win. Full stats were not available as of Wednesday morning.