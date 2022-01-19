Perry wrestling hosts senior night, Bluejay basketball hits high score

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

With the weather getting in the way, Perry had a few adjustments to its schedule this past week. (Note: Events covered Jan 11-18).

Wrestling

Perry’s home tournament was one of the unfortunate casualties that was canceled due to poor travel conditions this past weekend. That left the Bluejays’ slate limited to Thursday’s quad against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, West Marshall and Saydel; And Tuesday’s senior night which saw the Bluejays defeat both Nevada (63-18) and South Hamilton (57-22).

Of that trio on Thursday, Perry was afforded a 39-23 win over Saydel but couldn’t evade the grasps of Clarion or Marshall, which won 66-6 and 65-13, respectively. Of all those scores, Cole Nelson (138 pounds) was the one constant as he walked away with three wins, none offering much resistance.

Wins were much more abundant Tuesday with Nelson picking up two wins along with Kain Killmer (170) and Alan Gomez (285) each going 2-0.

Girls Basketball (5-9)

With Friday’s game moved to Monday, the Jayettes played back-to-back nights which resulted in a 51-40 loss to South Hamilton (10-3) and a 68-38 loss to West Marshall (14-1) on Tuesday after meeting with the conference’s upper tier teams.

Despite the overall deficit against South Hamilton, Jayna Kenney stepped up with big numbers, leading the team with 16 points, two assists and seven rebounds. The season’s leading scorer Lydia Olejniczak also stayed involved but heavy attention from the Hawks kept her at 11 points.

Stats from Tuesday’s contest were not available at the time of writing.

Boys Basketball (0-12)

The Bluejays also pulled double duty to begin the new week. That resulted in a 54-32 loss to South Hamilton (3-9) and 72-55 loss to West Marshall (6-9).

As a team, Perry’s performance against West Marshall tied the team’s season-high score previously set in the 80-55 season opening loss to Boone. That ultimately ended the team’s three consecutive games under 40 points.

Monday’s box score was highlighted by Brandon Mahler and Drake Levan with eight and seven points apiece.