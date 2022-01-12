Woodward-Granger boys basketball earns first win, girls bounce back

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

The new year had some good news in store for Woodward-Granger in the first week back to school. (Note: Events covered Jan. 4-10)

Girls Basketball (4-6)

After returning to the court with a 49-21 loss to conference-leader Earlham (8-1), the Hawks notched a 43-30 home win Friday over West Central Valley (4-7).

As a team, the Hawks clicked together at a season-high rate with a 42 percent shooting percentage. They even cashed six of 14 three-pointers to help keep that rate.

Going solo, Darby Nixon was a perfect three-for-three from deep and added 11 total points, three steals and six rebounds to her name. Grace Deputy stepped in for 15 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

Supplementing those two playmakers, Lexi Bogadrus was the guiding hand behind four assists, tied for the most by a WCAC freshman in a single game this season.

Boys Basketball (1-7)

The Hawks split their opening act of 2022 with a 68-44 loss at Earlham (3-4) but came through Friday at home for the team’s first win under head coach Aaron Lyons, 54-47 performance over West Central Valley (2-9) to make 10 straights wins against the Wildcats.

While the Hawks had been searching for a W all season, they’ve had shining moments creep through from leading scorer Brody Nardini, who put up 16 points while making 7-of-14 shots from the floor. Josh Hultman also stepped up for a 15-point performance while Dane Polich came through with four points but had 11 rebounds to help outsize the Wildcats.

Wrestling

In a field of 16 teams, Woodward placed seventh at Saturday’s Gary Christensen Invite in Winterset where Alex Saxton (106 pounds) led the Hawks with a third place solo finish.

After his bye in the first round, Saxton split his first two draws but bounced back to win his final two bouts including a pin at the first round buzzer to take bronze.

Peyton Nixon (132) made his season debut and finished 3-2 for fourth place in his weight class. Oliver Potter made a major rebound after losing his first round and won his next three matches to go 3-2 overall for the day, and eighth place overall.