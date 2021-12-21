Woodward-Granger wrestling finishes 2nd at conference meet, basketball splits with Ogden

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

Woodward-Granger heads into the winter break with a few things to check off for the new year. (Note: Events covered Dec. 15-20).

Wrestling

The Hawks left Saturday's West Central Activities Conference tournament with silver in hand, finishing with 149 team points. Interstate 35 won first place with a team score of 176.5 while Pleasantville was third with 141 points.

Sending four Hawks to first place matchups, Woodward earned two individual titles thanks to Dustin Harney (160 pounds) defeating Van Meter's Jackson Boese in a 10-3 decision while Kolby Fogarty (182) pinned Keyton Van Gundy of Panorama in the third period.

Alex Evans (285) and Alex Saxton (106) were the runner-up heavy and lightweight finishers. Both finished 2-1.

Girls Basketball (3-4)

The Hawks continued to alternate between the win and loss column after a 36-22 victory Friday hosting Ogden (0-8). All three of Woodward's wins so far this season have come following a loss.

At the heart of the latest turnaround win, Darby Nixon pulled through for a team-high 14 points, three steals and four assists while Grace Deputy reeled in another double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Georgia Simmons also chimed in for seven boards, helping the Hawks win the rebound battle 35-19.

Makenzie Dresback was silenced on offense but helped Woodward in transition, picking up three steals and helping block Ogden's lanes. The Bulldogs had only one assist all night.

Woodward's game Tuesday against Panorama (7-0) was not completed at the time of writing. Barring a win over the conference leader, the Hawks' chance to continue their loss-win pattern comes Jan. 4 at Earlham (6-1).

Boys Basketball (0-5)

Woodward-Granger held tight with Ogden (4-3) for the first quarter Friday at home, but the Bulldogs soon became uncontrollable en route to a 64-45 over the Hawks.

While the five-game losing streak stands out as a pattern the Hawks are eager to stop, another pattern has formed by opponents' star players. In all but the first game, teams have had at least one player score 20 or more points. In Ogden's case, Ty Heeren went off for 34 points, shooting from wherever he chose.

Before that, Adam Witty dropped 25 points for Des Moines Christian. The Hawks clamped down on the Seversons of Madrid, but that only opened a path for a supporting player to have a career night.

As for the Hawks on offense, Carter Moran hung around with 17 points while Brody Nardini added 10 points, making over half of the team's production.