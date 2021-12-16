Woodward-Granger girls basketball beats Madrid, Evans highlights wrestling tournament

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

Woodward-Granger hit its stride last week with a big win on the girls' court, while the rest of the schedule looks to serve as reference points for later in the season.

Girls Basketball (2-3)

The Hawks shook off a slow start to run away with a 48-33 win Friday at Madrid (0-8), the biggest win over their longtime rival since 2019.

"I thought this was probably the most complete game we've played, not just this year but for a couple of years," head coach Gary Dresback said after the game. "We learned some good lessons about not letting other teams control us. So, hopefully we carry that forward and start to creep forward against the good teams."

With the Tigers still looking for their footing this year, Woodward had a couple of top performances from Grace Deputy and Darby Nixon with 21 and 12 points, respectively. Nixon also had four steals and four assists to her name while Deputy added five rebounds. Dresback said he was also happy to see complementary pieces step in.

Lexi Bogardus put up seven points and three assists while Georgia Simmons notched eight points and four rebounds. Those four players made up the entirety of the team's scoring and 11 of 13 assists.

Fortunes turned Tuesday night against Des Moines Christian (2-4) in a 60-27 loss. Stats were not available at the time of writing.

Boys Basketball (0-4)

Looking for their first win of the season, Woodward gave Madrid (5-1) a good test but fell 61-45 on the road Friday. Through the first eight minutes, the Hawks led 14-6, the first time the Tigers trailed by multiple possessions in the first quarter this season.

But their shooters overcame their early brick-throwing, getting three players into double-digit points while shooting 42 percent as a team. In comparison, W-G shot 28 percent. Josh Hultman and Brody Nardini led the team with nine points each.

Wrestling

Over the weekend, Woodward went 0-2-1 in a dual tournament in Ogden. The Hawks lost 49-21 to Carroll and 72-12 to Algona but tied 42-42 with Gilbert.

With two lopsided scores, Woodward's scoresheet was largely contained to isolated victories. Alex Evans (285 pounds) was the lone Hawk to win multiple matches, beating his opponents from both Algona and Carroll and won by forfeit against Gilbert.

Alex Saxton (106) notched the only other outright win against Carroll, and Kolby Fogarty (182) won his battle with Algona.

Gaining the most traction against Gilbert, James Dorrian (126), Jayden Flugge-Smith (132), Tjaden Smeltzer (138) and Brayden Simons (152) picked up W's as well.

Tuesday's results at North Polk were not available at the time of writing.