Perry Booster Club to hold Booster Club Night Dec. 17

The Perry Booster Club will promote school spirit while also raising funds during Booster Club Night on Friday, Dec. 17.

“Our purpose was two-fold, we’d like to pack the gym and just provide an opportunity for all of the activities to raise a little money,” said Tiffany Olejniczak, a Perry Booster Club board member.

Booster Club Night will be held during the girls and boys basketball mega night on Friday at Perry High School. A silent cake auction will be held in the high school commons. Olejniczak said activities from high school through the youth levels will be participating by providing a cake. Proceeds from each of those cakes will then go back to that activity.

Cakes will be available to be bid on from 6 p.m. through the end of halftime of the boys game.

A live auction of a package donated by the Hotel Pattee will then be held at the end of the third quarter of the boys varsity game. The package includes a cake, box of chocolates, gift certificate for dinner for two and an overnight stay at the hotel. Proceeds from the live auction will benefit the Perry Booster Club.

Olejniczak said Santa and the Bluejay mascot will also be on hand for photo opps. The Jay’s Nest will be open for apparel sales and complimentary gift wrapping will be available.

“Our mission is to promote school spirit. One of the main ways we do that is by apparel sales, we love seeing our apparel out in the community and people showing Bluejay and Jayette pride that way. And then to support all activities at the high school level,” Olejniczak said of the Perry Booster Club.

The club recently hosted its annual Tinsel Trot 5K run/walk and helped fund record boards at the Perry High School. The boards, which recognize past, current and future record holders, were updated and moved closer to the commons and concession stand areas.

“We were just excited to be able to fund the updating of the record boards and move them to a more prominent location in the school. They are such a great addition,” Olejniczak said.

She added that residents are always welcome to join by membership and that it’s not too late to join for this school year. For more information on Perry Booster Club activities, follow the club’s Facebook page. Those interested in joining can send a direct message through the Facebook page.

Olejniczak encourages community members to come cheer on the Bluejays and Jayettes during Booster Club Night on Friday.

“We would just love to see a lot of support for the cake auction and for the different activities. I would encourage people to bid on their favorite activities cake,” she said.