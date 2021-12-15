Perry basketball teams hunt for next win, Olejniczak continues climb

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

Perry moves into a new week looking to build upon a couple of standout individual performances that kept games alive.

Girls Basketball (3-4)

Perry's hunting for its next win after losing this week's games to Roland-Story and PCM.

On Friday, the Jayettes fell 61-24 to Roland. While it turned into one-sided affair, Lydia Olejniczak continued her impressive run as Perry's leading scorer with a 15 point, 10 rebound performance while her supporting cast was muted by the Norsemen.

The Jayettes followed up with a 40-34 loss at PCM. After trailing 25-13 at halftime, Perry pulled out one of their best single quarters of recent memory and went on a 14-2 run to knot up the score heading into the fourth. Individual stats were not compiled at the time of writing.

Their next chance to get back into the win column comes Friday with Greene County coming into town. The Rams are spread thin this season without a single player averaging more than eight points per game and are shooting just 20 percent from the floor. Perry shoots 32 percent in comparison.

Boys Basketball (0-5)

Perry's season continues to search for the team's first win after a 55-29 loss to Roland-Story (4-0) and 70-37 loss to PCM (3-5).

Looking for personal victories along the way, freshman Geren Kenney continues to step up in his first year on the varsity roster. He put up a team-high 11 points while shooting 3-of-5 from three-point range against Roland.

The Bluejays host Greene County (3-2) on Friday but may have a big challenge on their hands to snap their losing streak considering the Rams' aim to extend their own streak to four straight wins.

Wrestling

Perry's lone event of the week, the Keith Vry Invitational in Aplington-Parkersburg, was canceled. The Bluejays' next event is Thursday at home hosting PCM and Roland-Story.