Woodward wrestling wins home tourney, basketball looks ahead

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

Woodward-Granger sports were largely kept to the practice floor with a light basketball schedule while the wrestling team saw its first action of the season.

Wrestling

After the Hawks won their fifth straight Dennis Field tournament over the weekend while hosting nine schools, Woodward-Granger collected two more team wins over Ogden (47-26) and Perry (60-21).

Going from 160 to 170 pounds with sights to return to the state floor, Dustin Harney picked up his 100th career win at Saturday's tournament and followed up with two more wins by fall Tuesday.

Alex Saxton (106) and James Dorrian (126) also won their three cards in Ogden while Brayden Simons (152) and Max Dalton (160) won twice. Holden Heard (120) had one forfeited win but boosted his resume with major decision against Colfax plus a 10-3 decision over one of Ogden's district qualifiers that narrowly missed the state meet.

Girls Basketball (1-3)

It was a light week of work on the court for the Hawks as they lost their lone game 53-23 Friday while visiting ACGC (1-2) to open conference play.

The Chargers made the most of their home court advantage, gradually pulling away thanks to three players scoring double digits. Woodward was led by senior guard Darby Nixon with 12 points and also tacked on three steals. Grace Deputy chimed in with eight points and seven rebounds. The ACGC defense prevented any other player to make a shot from the floor.

Woodward gets a chance Friday in Madrid (0-4) to bounce back against a team the Hawks have beaten six of the last seven times. Madrid's lone win in that span was a 27-26 victory in the second matchup last season. The last three meetings have been decided by a total of five points.

Boys Basketball (0-2)

Tuesday's game against Woodward Academy was postponed until Jan. 24, leaving the Hawks on hiatus until Friday against Madrid (3-1).

Though the Tigers lost two vital pieces from last year's squad, they've found a new X-factor in freshman Toryn Severson who's averaging 21 points per game with a hot hand shooting nearly 50 percent from the floor and 42 percent behind the arc. Coupled with Kadyn Severson's 16 points per game and Brady Leonard grabbing 15 rebounds (ranked 10th in the state), Madrid is pulling numbers that make them a severe contender in the West Central Activities Conference this season.