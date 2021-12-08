Perry wrestling begins season, basketball’s Olejniczak extends streak

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

Perry athletics added more to its plate with the wrestling team seeing its first action this past week.

Wrestling

Perry had a busy start to the season with three events in less than a week. That started off with a 55-21 team loss to Winterset, followed by an appearance at the Dan Hill Invitational and a quad event at Ogden on Tuesday.

At Dan Hill, Cole Nelson won his two matchups in the 138-pound division to take home his first gold medal of his senior year. After a tech fall win, he took down Logan-Magnolia's Sean Thompson in a 3-0 decision. Alan Gomez (285) and Alex Fickbohm (145) each earned trips to the third-place match but came up short of the bronze prize.

The Bluejays then went 1-2 in the Ogden quad, earning the team a 46-33 win over Colfax-Mingo. Nelson once again highlighted the evening, adding three more W's to his resume including another tech fall and a 15 second pin.

Kain Killmer showed up with two impressive wins but was pinned by Woodward's state qualifier Dustin Harney, leaving Killmer with a 2-1 record for the night.

Girls Basketball (3-2)

After winning the first two games of the season, the Jayettes were handed losses from West Marshall (5-0) and South Hamilton (3-1).

In Friday's game against Hamilton, Lydia Olejniczak extended her 20-point streak to three games as she led the team with 20 points while shooting 9-of-19 from the field. Jayna Kenney chimed in with 11 points for her season-high.

Boys Basketball (0-3)

Stepping into the arena of the Heart of Iowa, Perry lost 65-45 to South Hamilton (1-2) on Friday.

From a shooter's perspective, the two were nearly identical. The Hawks shot just 36 percent from the floor, and made just over half of their free throws. That was nearly identical to Perry's efficiency. The difference came from the sheer volume, with Hamilton attempting nearly double the shots thanks to out-rebounding Perry 43-26.

Individually, Drake Levan led the team with 13 points after making 8-of-9 free throws. Kaelan Davis also posted a season-high 10 points. Geren Kenney stepped in with seven points and three steals.

Stats for Tuesday's games were not compiled at the time of writing.