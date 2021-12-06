PHS Dance Team places fifth in pom at state competition

Staff Report

The Perry High School Pulse Dance Team performed at the ISDTA High School and College State Dance Team and Solo Championship.

The 46th annual competition was held on Dec. 1-3 at Wells Fargo Arena and Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines. Teams and soloists were divided into classes based on school enrollment. They were evaluated and judged by industry professionals from all corners of the United States.

Perry competed on Thursday, Dec. 2 with medium sized schools and NAIA colleges. Small schools and community colleges competed Wednesday, Dec. 1. Large schools and Div I, II, III colleges competed on Friday, Dec. 3.

The PHS Dance Team received a Division I rating and fifth place in Class IX Pom. They also received a Division II rating in Class VII Hip Hop.