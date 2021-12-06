PHS Dance Team places fifth in pom at state competition

Staff Report
The PHS Dance Team poses for a photo after placing fifth in Class IX Pom during the ISDTA State Dance Team and Solo Championship. Team members include, front row, seniors Daniela Magana, Misty Gomez, Marielena Ramirez, Nubia Torres, Sebastian Hernandez. Middle row, juniors Emily Hernandez (mgr), Rubi Hernandez, Jaqueline Cresencio, Sarai Ramos. Back row, sophomores Maria Tamez (mgr), Sarai Jaimes, Bella Burgos, Brynley Hayes, Laisha Hurtado. Not pictured, manager Keyli Torres.

The Perry High School Pulse Dance Team performed at the ISDTA High School and College State Dance Team and Solo Championship.

The 46th annual competition was held on Dec. 1-3 at Wells Fargo Arena and Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines. Teams and soloists were divided into classes based on school enrollment. They were evaluated and judged by industry professionals from all corners of the United States. 

Perry competed on Thursday, Dec. 2 with medium sized schools and NAIA colleges. Small schools and community colleges competed Wednesday, Dec. 1. Large schools and Div I, II, III colleges competed on Friday, Dec. 3.

The PHS Dance Team received a Division I rating and fifth place in Class IX Pom. They also received a Division II rating in Class VII Hip Hop.

The PHS Dance Team poses for a photo while competing at the ISDTA High School and College State Dance Team and Solo Championship in Des Moines.