Woodward-Granger girls basketball splits first games

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

Woodward-Granger's winter season began before Thanksgiving break with the girls basketball team taking the court for some early action while the rest of the programs begin competition this week.

Girls Basketball (1-1)

The Hawks season had an unceremonious first showing, losing 57-32 against Collins-Maxwell (1-1) to knot up the series at 5-5 since 2011. It was the Spartans' game through and through, leading the entire game behind sophomore phenom Erica Houge's 32 points.

Trying to curb that impact for the Hawks, Grace Deputy pulled up for 16 points, nine rebounds and eight blocks. However young in the season, eight blocks is tied for the most in the state this season and are Deputy's career-high. Darby Nixon contributed 14 points while Makenzie Dresback added a team-high four assists.

Fortunes improved the following game against Des Moines Hoover (0-2) where the Hawks won 60-17 behind Deputy's 22 points and 12 rebounds. Georgia Simmons also made a name for herself grabbing eight boards and 10 points. Dresback grabbed 10 and Lauren Rodgers also rebounded nine shots, helping Woodward out-rebound the Huskies 69-44 for the ultimate edge down low against a team that shoots just 10 percent from the floor.