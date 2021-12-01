Jayettes start season with three straight wins

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

Perry's girls basketball has built a solid trajectory after winning the first three games of the season, the first time the Jayettes have begun 3-0 since 2016.

That started with a 56-22 win over Des Moines Hoover (0-2) on Nov. 19 followed by a 41-22 win over rival St. Edmond (0-1) on Nov. 23, and a 34-29 win Tuesday* against Boone (0-3).

Lydia Olejniczak was the driving force behind both wins as she had back-to-back double-doubles. The junior had 28 points and 12 rebounds in the season opener, and 20 points to go with 11 rebounds against St. Edmond. That's the first time she has scored at least 20 points in back-to-back games. But it wasn't for a lack of effort from teams trying to stop her. Hoover was plenty physical, sending the junior to 16 free throws, of which she made 12.

In a secondary role, Callie Steva held her own for 10 points and nine rebounds against the Huskies, and Jayna Kenney scored nine points to eight boards. Against the Gaels, Maci Tunink had nine points and eight rebounds, helping cast a wider support system than the program has seen in recent years.

*Stats were not compiled from Tuesday's game against Boone