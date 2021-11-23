Perry Elks host 50th annual Hoop Shoot contest

Lisa Widick - Perry Elks Lodge No. 407

Special to the Chief

The 50th annual Elks Hoop Shoot was held on Saturday, Nov. 13 at the Perry High School gym. The Elks Hoop Shoot is a free throw program for youth ages 8-13. Perry Elks Lodge No. 407 Leading Knight Travis Landgrebe said there were 35 kids that participated across six divisions.

The winners, who now move on to district competition in Grinnell on Feb. 19, 2022, include:

Girls 8-9 years old – Edlyn Iben

Girls 10-11 years old – Natalie Whiton

Girls 12-13 years old – Kayley Snowgren

Boys 8-9 years old – Thaivin Wicks

Boys 10-11 years old – Reed Wuebker

Boys 12-13 years old – Ty Miller

"Without our great volunteers, we couldn't hold this annual event," Landgrebe said. "A huge thank you to everyone who helped at the event as well as Perry Basketball Association coaches Kevin Wicks, Casey Finn, Ned Menke, Cole Adair, Brody Brelsford and Corey Iben."

For more information about the annual Hoop Shoot program, contact Landgrebe at 712-229-6331.