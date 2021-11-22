Perry boys basketball starts season with a new conference home

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

It's a new start for Perry as the Bluejays find their new home in the Heart of Iowa.

Entering David Morris' second year as head coach, the clock is not only reset facing new opponents, but Perry's own roster has gone through an unexpected shakeup, leaving a window of opportunities for everyone involved.

Returning

With June Rey Reisberg graduating, and Sincere Johnson and Jeremy Mateso moving out of state, three pillars of last year's rebuild are gone, leaving the door wide open for new players to step into their places and introduce themselves to the Heart of Iowa.

That said, it's an "any given night" outlook for the Bluejays. While limited in overall playing time, Drake Levan saw good looks when Johnson was injured. His five starts as a freshman are the most returning to the team. He also led the team with a field goal rate of 46 percent.

Matthew Booker and Caden Steva bring some size to the table, as does Kaleb Lyddon. Brandon "Xander" Mahler and Holden Smith are also competing for starring roles.

While the team is ultimately thin when looking at game experience from the 2020-21 season, the team was heavily involved with offseason activities and played around 50 games between summer and fall ball, helping them gel more than year one under Coach Morris.

Conference

Time to get familiar with the new conference teams.

Roland-Story is the reigning league champ and is in need of a new go-to duo after a pair of significant graduations. Nevada finished in second place last season and with its top two players returning, has high hopes to claim the title.

Greene County finished fifth but with the conference's top two returning scorers, the Rams may be in line for a promotion. Saydel went winless in conference action but has a double-double machine on their hands.

West Marshall, PCM and South Hamilton all had mixed results in years past and hope to move up the standings with good groups of returning talent.