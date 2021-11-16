Perry swim team breaks three school records at state meet

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

Perry swimmers set three new school records this weekend at the state meet in Marshalltown but were unable to medal as a team, a true testament to the quality of competition at the highest level.

On Friday's preliminary rounds, Jaylene Karolus made her return to the state meet after qualifying for the 50 yard freestyle and 100 butterfly. With a time of 24.62 seconds, she finished 17th in the freestyle to take 0.12 seconds off her own school record. Last year she finished 27th in the same event with a time of 25.25 seconds. In the 100 fly, the senior finished 23rd with a time of 1:00.71.

Quin Mahler-Moreno also broke her own school record as she took seventh place in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:09.05, qualifying for Saturday's final heat. With a time of 5:11.58, Moreno took seventh place for Perry's lone points of the meet. She also broke the program record again in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:08.32 to place 22nd.

As a team, the Jayettes placed 25th in the medley relay and 23rd of 32 in the 400 free relay with Karolus, Mahler-Moreno, Lilly Riley and Sophia McDevitt comprising both teams.

Head coach Jean Dowd was also presented the Golden Plaque Award for distinguished coaching in the sport of swimming.