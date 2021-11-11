Perry swim team sends six events to state meet

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

With one last chance to extend Perry’s fall season, the Jayettes showed up in big fashion last Saturday at the regional meet in Ankeny and sent six events to this weekend’s state meet in Marshalltown, the most qualifications for Perry since 1998.

Relay teams

Comprised of Sophia McDevitt, Quin Mahler-Moreno, Jaylene Karolus and Lilly Riley, the 200 yard medley team dropped more than four seconds from their previous season-best and qualified for state with a time of 1 minute 55.08 seconds to also break the school record held since 1998. The same quartet also broke the school’s 400 freestyle relay and will also compete in Marshalltown.

Jaylene Karolus

One might say Karolus started a snowball effect for Perry after going to the state meet for two solo events last season (50 and 100 free). She repeated that success this season as she’ll rep the Jayettes twice more on her own in the 50 free and 100 butterfly after setting two school records.

Last season, Karolus qualified for the 50 free with a school record 25.09 seconds. This year, she heads to Marshalltown with a time of 24.74 seconds, hoping to make that record even harder to beat for future Jayettes. She also set the school record in the 100 fly with a time of 1:01.33, marking her second solo qualification.

Quin Mahler-Moreno

Joining Karolus with two solo events at state, Mahler-Moreno also set two school records in the 500 free and 100 breaststroke.

Her stamina continues to grow with each passing day as she shaved nearly seven seconds off her time in the 500 free, now sitting at 5:13.75. She also dove deep into the history books with a time of 1:08.62 in the 100 breaststroke, breaking a record held since 1988 by Christina Dowd (1:10.15).

Jean Dowd

As the team’s skipper, head coach Jean Dowd will also receive the Golden Plaque Award for distinguished coaching in the sport of swimming at Saturday’s session in Marshalltown. It is only the ninth time the award has been given.