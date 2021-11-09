Perry Booster Club's annual Tinsel Trot set to return Nov. 27

COURTESY OF PERRY BOOSTER CLUB

Special to the Chief

The Perry Booster Club will host the 2021 Tinsel Trot on Saturday, Nov. 27. Registration for the walk/run will start at 10 a.m. with the race starting at 10:30 a.m. at at Raccoon Valley Bank, 1202 2nd St., Perry.

The event will also include a photo op with Santa and the Bluejay mascot. Prizes will be awarded for most festive adult and student.

The cost is $30 for adults and $20 for students. Pre-register by Nov. 14 to be guaranteed a T-shirt. Paper registration forms are available at Perry High School, Perry Middle School, the rec center, Snap Fitness, Ben's Five and Dime and Perry Perk. Electronic registration is open now.

The event will be held rain or shine.For more information, contact Tiffany Olejniczak by emailing olejniczak5@msn.com.