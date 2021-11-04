Woodward-Granger places 12 players on Class 1A District 2 roster

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

With the conclusion of Woodward-Granger football's season with a 6-4 record, the Hawks placed 12 players on the Class 1A District 2 roster headlined by nine first-team selections.

Alex Evans - 1st team DL (Sr)

45.5 tackles, 2 sacks, 8 TFL

Evans came out to play the very first game, logging five tackles including two behind the line and a sack.

Kolby Fogarty - 1st DL (Jr)

29 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 11 TFL

Fogarty's biggest night came in a 45-8 win over Belmond-Klemme, wrapping up 6.5 total tackles and two sacks.

Dustin Harney - 1st LB (Sr)

70.5 tackles, 1 sack, 9 TFL

Harney made a name for himself in the backfield as well, leading the team with 788 yards rushing, but he was a bigger menace chasing down opponents. That was on full display against Manson-NW Webster when he logged a season-best nine tackles.

Dylan McCaulley - 1st DB (Jr)

34 tackles // 18.4 yd avg kick return

McCaulley was a triple-threat that worked on defense, put in time at WR, and was the team's most common kick returner and had an average return ranked 10th in the district.

Carter Moran - 1st QB (Jr)

1549 yds, 15 TD, 7 INT, 52.2% comp

Moran had one of the biggest nights of any player in the district this season. His six total touchdowns against Eagle Grove were the most of any player. No one else had more than four in a single game. His 15 passing TDs were also the most by a Woodward QB since Taylor Ashman threw 22 touchdowns in 2012 but his 1506 yards were eclipsed by Moran (in two fewer games as well.) His 24 total touchdowns also led the district this season.

Brody Nardini - 1st DEF Utility (Jr)

32 tackles, 5 INT

Nardini was one of just three district players to have a multi-interception game this season. His two picks proved to be game-changers in a 35-21 win over Interstate 35. He also earned his keep on offense as a solid receiver leading the team with 47 catches and was second with 610 yards.

Dane Polich - 1st WR / 2nd Kicker (Jr)

38 rec, 650 yds, 8 TD // 14/19 PAT

Polich was a major part of Woodward's prolific attack. No one could touch him on the outside, particularly against Manson when he put together a clip of 210 yards and two TDs on 12 receptions. No other district team had a player catch more than five passes in a game.

Dylan Rodgers - 1st DL (Sr)

48.5 tackles, 2 sacks, 5.5 TFL

Rodgers' eight tackles against Madrid were the second-highest single game total for a Hawk this season. He had three tackles behind the trenches as well.

Brayden Simons - 1st DB (Jr)

31.5 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 INT

Simons' biggest night came against Belmond-Klemme when he returned his interception 35 yards to help flip the field.

Jack Meusburger - Honorable Mention OL (Sr)

Oliver Potter - HM Defense (Soph)

33.5 tackles, 0.5 sacks, 2.5 TFL

Potter turned on the heat for seven tackles against Interstate 35 and also lived in the backfield with all of his season's tackles for loss.

Kaden Seeman - HM OL (Jr)