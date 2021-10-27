Woodward-Granger football pulls out late postseason win

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

One team remains for Woodward-Granger as the football team has advanced to the second round of their bracket, putting them in the spotlight this week.

Football (6-3)

The 35-21 win back in Week 3 would be classified as a shootout compared to Woodward-Granger's 7-0 win over Interstate 35 (4-5) in the first round of the postseason.

Given a number of opportunities to score, including a red zone trip that ended in an I-35 interception, the Hawks finally struck first when Carter Moran ran in for a touchdown with under two minutes to play. While his score was the final nail, Woodward's defense stood tall all game to make up for missed opportunities on offense.

As a team, the Hawks allowed just 93 yards of total offense from the Roadrunners as the defensive line kept finding cracks in the armor. Jack Meusburger led the team with two tackles for a loss and a sack while Moran and Brody Nardini each grabbed an interception. Of the 14 games since 2015 that the Hawks have scored fewer than 10 points, this is their first win since the 2015 opener. This win has now earned the Hawks a meeting with juggernaut Van Meter in the second round on Friday.

In separate districts this season, the two WCAC rivals still wind up on each other's schedule for the seventh year in a row. And it's been all Bulldogs. Van Meter hasn't surrendered a point to the Hawks since 2017, and at 9-0 this season, they're as strong as ever with all eyes on a state championship.

Volleyball (11-21)

Woodward's road came to an end in South Hardin (35-5) as the Hawks fell in three consecutive sets to the Tigers. Before heading into winter sports coverage, the Perry Chief will detail how the whole season landed for the Hawks next week.