Perry swimmer gets one more record, volleyball season wraps-up

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

With all of Perry sports wrapped for the season, the Perry Chief will breakdown one team per week before heading into fall sports coverage.

Before diving into the swim team wrap-up next week, the season finished on a high note as yet another school record was broken. On her birthday of all days, Quin Mahler-Moreno won the 200 yard freestyle with a time of 2 minutes 1.24 seconds to take 1.32 seconds off her school record she set back in September.

Volleyball (11-25)

Perry's season came to halt in the first round of the postseason, but just how did the Jayettes fare in a new home this year?

3 conference selections

In the Heart of Iowa Conference for the first year, Perry placed three players on the all-conference list with Taylor Atwell getting second team honors while Ashley Cerna and Peyton Tunink each earned honorable mentions.

Atwell was fifth in the conference with 435 total assists, helping her eclipse 500 for her career and now has a thousand in her sights as a senior next year. Tunink and Cerna were the team's leading attackers this year with 160 and 145 kills, respectively. Both Tunink and Atwell had serve rates of over 90 percent as well to lead the Jayettes.

11 wins

The Jayettes made one of the biggest jumps forward for Perry as the team improved upon the three-win 2020 campaign.

While the Jayettes made strides as a whole, the transition to the new league did not inflate those numbers. Perry left the season officially 0-7 in the HOIC but earned one win over Saydel in a tournament format. So far, the competition in the new conference has still been high enough to present a challenge.

But as a whole, the 11 wins match 2019's total for the team's most since 2015 when Perry went 12-23. And before that in 2014 was the Jayettes' last winning season at 19-17. Next year's team hopes to end that cold spell.

3 seniors

Of players that were on the court for at least 15 matches, three were seniors between Tunink, Kimberly Castillo and Jayna Kenney. And of that trio, only Tunink and Castillo were full-time starters as Kenney was unavailable for half the season, making room for returning talent to get experience under the belts.

Both Atwell and Cerna were named to the HOIC as juniors, leading the team in a number of stats. A junior, Kathryn West was the third Jayette to eclipse 100 kills. Fellow junior Callie Steva led the team with 14 blocks and Addison Huntington was the team's dig leader with 252 as a sophomore.