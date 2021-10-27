Happenings in and around Perry

Staff Report

Halloween Fun Time

2-3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 at Jamaica Public Library, 316 Main St.

Jamaica Public Library will host a Halloween Fun Time for area youth from 2 to 3 p.m. Oct. 29 at the library. The event will include a Halloween costume contest, story time, scary Halloween videos, Halloween cookie decorating and snacks. Attendees are encouraged to come in their Halloween costumes, and children will receive a take-home Halloween treat bag. Kids of all ages in the area are encouraged to attend. Adults are welcome too.

Downtown Spooktacular Trick-or-Treat Walk

4-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 around downtown Perry.

The Spooktacular Downtown Trick-or-Treat Walk, sponsored by the Perry Chamber of Commerce, includes safe trick-or-treating with local businesses and community organizations. Willis Avenue (from 1st to 3rd) and 2nd Street (from Otley to Pattee) will be closed to vehicles during the event. Parking will be available at city lots as well as side streets. Participants should enter at intersections and stay to the right to follow the designated one-way route through the downtown area.

Dallas County Hospital’s Trunk or Treat Drive-Thru

5-6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 at Dallas County Hospital's north parking lot.

Dallas County Hospital’s Trunk or Treat drive-thru event features safe and healthy trick-or-treating. Here is some information on what to expect:

Please enter the north parking lot from Iowa St. and enter Iowa St. from 16th St. and follow the posted signage and volunteers.

The event is completely drive-thru so there will be no parking.

When you enter, you’ll see stations with DCH departments and volunteers excited to see you and guide you along. These stations will not be passing out items.

There will be one bag of preassembled items waiting for each kiddo for giveaway at the end as you exit onto 10th St.

Please note the giveaways will occur while supplies last.

The hospital is excited to offer a fun, safe experience for all attendees while providing a smooth flow.

Any emergency visits to the hospital will naturally take priority to our entrances/exits and may cause some adjustment to the event.

Any updates to the event will be posted to the Dallas County Hospital's Facebook page.

The event is sponsored by Hy-Vee, Fareway and Perry Public Library.

Beggars' Night - Perry

6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 in Perry.

The city of Perry offered the following tips for safe trick-or-treating:

Participating households should turn porch lights on.

Masks are recommended for trick-or-treaters, guardians and households giving away candy.

Social distancing recommendations should be followed.

If you are sick, please do not participate.

Follow safety guidelines set by the county, state and federal health departments.

PHS Pulse Dance Team Trick-or-Treating for Food Pantry Donations

6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 around Perry.

The Perry High School Pulse Dance Team will be trick-or-treating during Beggars' Night on Friday, Oct. 29 for items to help stock the PHS Food Pantry. This donation drive is in conjunction with Iowa State Dance Team Association and is a statewide collection.

A suggested list of needed items include:

Canned meals (such as spaghettios, soup, etc)

Mac and cheese cups

Noodle cups

Rice cups

Canned fruits/vegetables

Microwaveable meals

Boxed meals that only require water to be added

Long-lasting fresh fruits/vegetables like apples, carrots, potatoes, etc.

Toilet paper

Cleaning products

Laundry products

Personal hygiene items (toothpaste, shampoo, toothbrushes, soap, lotion, etc.)

Low profile socks (new, unused)

Unused, unwrapped underwear

Gently worn clothing items such as hooded sweatshirts, Perry wear, crew necks

If community members would like to donate, but will be unable to participate during Beggars' Night, they can drop off donations with the high counselors or any dance member by Oct. 31. Dance team members and managers include seniors Misty Gomez, Sebastian Hernandez, Daniela Magana, Marielena Ramirez, Nubia Torres; juniors Jaqueline Cresencio, Emily Hernandez, Rubi Hernandez, Keyli Torres; sophomores Bella Burgos, Brynley Hayes, Laisha Hurtado, Sarai Jaimes and Maria Tamez.

Trick-or-Treat at Perry Hy-Vee

10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Oct. 30-31.

Calling all little ghouls and goblins to your Perry Hy-Vee for a Halloween celebration. Join us for trick-or-treating throughout the store, mini pumpkin decorating, cookie decorating and coloring pages. Join us for fun for the whole family and don't forget your costume.

Prairie Seed Harvest

1:30-3:30 p.m. Oct. 30-31 at Forest Park, Perry.

Dallas County Conservation Board will collect select types of prairie wildflower seeds to process and grow this winter for transplanting to its established and new prairie reconstruction areas next spring. If you like to learn more about various prairie plants and lend a hand, bring gloves and we will provide all other necessary materials. No registration required. Program is weather-dependent.

Trick-or-Treat Times for Saturday, Oct. 30

Adel: 6-8 p.m.

6-8 p.m. Dallas Center: 6-8 p.m. The Dallas Center Seasonal Fun Committee will host the Halloween Hayday Parade at 3:30 p.m., starting at Mound Park and ending at Heritage Park. The event also features arts and crafts, chili cookoff, apple cider and hotdogs from 4-6 p.m.

6-8 p.m. The Dallas Center Seasonal Fun Committee will host the Halloween Hayday Parade at 3:30 p.m., starting at Mound Park and ending at Heritage Park. The event also features arts and crafts, chili cookoff, apple cider and hotdogs from 4-6 p.m. De Soto: 6-8 p.m. The De Soto Public Library will host its annual Halloween party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Little Bridge Park. The event will feature roasting hot dogs over a fire, Halloween crafts and activities, a costume contest and more.

6-8 p.m. The De Soto Public Library will host its annual Halloween party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Little Bridge Park. The event will feature roasting hot dogs over a fire, Halloween crafts and activities, a costume contest and more. Dexter: 5-7 p.m.

5-7 p.m. Granger: 6-8 p.m.

6-8 p.m. Linden: 5-7 p.m. The Linden library will be handing out treats on Beggars' Night. Be sure to stop by to get candy and show off your costume at the library's kid-friendly monster selfie stations.

5-7 p.m. The Linden library will be handing out treats on Beggars' Night. Be sure to stop by to get candy and show off your costume at the library's kid-friendly monster selfie stations. Redfield: 6-8 p.m. Halloween fun at Redfield City Park from 5-6 p.m. with hot chocolate, inflatables, s'mores, games and trunk or treat. An outdoor movie suitable for all ages will be shown at 8 p.m. at City Park.

6-8 p.m. Halloween fun at Redfield City Park from 5-6 p.m. with hot chocolate, inflatables, s'mores, games and trunk or treat. An outdoor movie suitable for all ages will be shown at 8 p.m. at City Park. Van Meter: 6-8 p.m. The Van Meter United Methodist Church will host a trunk or treat event at the same time in the church parking lot. Van Meter Parks and Recreation will be serving hot dogs, chips and a drink starting at 5 p.m. in Johnson Park to help kick off Beggars' Night.

6-8 p.m. The Van Meter United Methodist Church will host a trunk or treat event at the same time in the church parking lot. Van Meter Parks and Recreation will be serving hot dogs, chips and a drink starting at 5 p.m. in Johnson Park to help kick off Beggars' Night. Woodward: 6-8 p.m. The Woodward Lions Club will be handing out hot chocolate, apple cider and treats for the kids in front of the Social Center.

6-8 p.m. The Woodward Lions Club will be handing out hot chocolate, apple cider and treats for the kids in front of the Social Center. Waukee: 6-8 p.m.

Haunted Hallways

7-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at ADM High School.

ADM Speech Team/ADM Yearbook will host the annual Haunted Hallways, which is designed for older students/adults who are wanting to be scared. Haunted Hallways takes thrill-seekers on a guided tour of many different classrooms of ADM High School – each with a different theme intended to make guests scream. Admission is $5 per person with proceeds going to ADM Speech Team/ADM Yearbook. Attendees should enter through the high school doors.

Ham and Egg Breakfast

7-11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 31 at Jamaica Community Center.

Jamaica Lion’s Club ham egg breakfast will be held on Sunday, Oct. 31 at the Jamaica Community Center. The menu includes ham, eggs to order, fried potatoes, toast and drinks. All profits will benefit for Sarah Norris, granddaughter of Patti and the late Vernon Van Gundy and daughter of Tim and Tammy Lazenby of Panora. Sarah was severely injured in a car accident in late June. After months of recovery and intense therapy in Lincoln, Nebraska, she is now able to join her husband and three little girls at home in Kansas City where she will continue therapy.

Mystical Forest Halloween Drive-Thru

2-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31 at Brenton Arboretum.

Area residents are invited to come to Brenton Arboretum for a Halloween drive. During this daytime drive-thru event, participants will creep through the Mystical Forest to view delightfully spooky scenes crafted by local businesses, clubs and organizations with scenic fall vistas in between. Vote for your favorite sponsored scene at the end of your drive.

All ages welcome.

Costumes are strongly encouraged for all.

$5 per car for both members & non-members payable by exact cash at the gate.

Pre-register online by Oct. 30 for a $1 discount and faster check-in.

Maximum 15 passengers per vehicle, no buses.

Final vehicles will be admitted into the driving loop at 4:45 p.m., please plan your arrival accordingly.

Trunk or Treat - Minburn

5:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31 on Baker Street, downtown Minburn.

A Trunk or Treat event will be held on Oct. 31 along Baker Street in downtown Minburn. Set-up starts at 5 p.m. No registration required. Trunk decoration is encouraged but not required. There will be a prize for the trunk voted the best. Trunk or Treat is in addition to traditional trick-or-treating in Minburn. If you would like children to visit, please turn on your outside light.

Voas Volunteer Day

9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at Voas Nature Area, Minburn.

Dallas County Conservation Board will host the Voas Volunteer Day on Nov. 6. Help cut honeysuckle, cedar trees, and autumn olive using loppers and handsaws and be home before the kickoff of your favorite team. Several participants have used this to fill Master Gardener volunteer hours. Children welcomed and encouraged. Register online at www.dallascountyiowa.gov/conservation. Register today.

William Bell Memorial Tuba and Euphonium Day

1 p.m. rehearsal, 3 p.m. clinic, 4 p.m. public concert Saturday, Nov. 6 at the First United Methodist Church at 1100 3rd St., Perry.

The Perry Fine Arts concert series will kick off with the annual William Bell Memorial Tuba and Euphonium Day clinic/concert on Nov. 6. This annual event is held in memory of William Bell, who was nationally known to tubists for his contributions as performer, composer and teacher. The primary activity for participants is taking part in a large tuba/euphonium choir. Those interested in being a part of the ensemble for this event will be registering from 12:30-1 p.m. at the church. The event is open to all ages and all should bring their instrument, music stand and registration fee ($10 student/$15 adult, collected that day). Rehearsal will be at 1 p.m. to be followed by a clinic/masterclass at 3 and a public concert at 4. From 5:30-5:45 p.m. a memorial performance will be held at William Bell’s grave site. The public concert at 4 p.m. is free and open to all and the facility is handicapped accessible. To be in the ensemble please RSVP or address questions to Chad Thompson, 4420 73rd Pl, Urbandale, IA 5032 or via telephone at 515-999-0268.