Woodward-Granger football, volleyball prep for postseason

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

Woodward-Granger moves on into playoff action now with a mixed final week of the regular season behind the Hawks. (Note: Events covered Oct. 14-19)

Football (5-3)

The previous week's loss carried into this last game against Manson-NW Webster (3-5) as the Hawks lost 18-13 to close out the regular season.

There was plenty of action, thanks to an incredible connection between Carter Moran and Dane Polich. Moran threw for a total of 232 yards, all but 22 of which landed in the hands of Polich along with both of Woodward's touchdowns.

But for all the progress marching down the field, Woodward kept retracing its steps thanks to three turnovers that helped the Cougars take the lead. That turned into a big difference-maker, as the Hawks weren't able to force any turnovers from the Cougars.

That brings Woodward to a rematch in the first round of the playoffs, squaring off with Interstate 35 (4-4) on Friday. The Hawks previously won 35-21 in the third game of the season led by three Dustin Harney touchdowns.

Volleyball (10-19)

Woodward closed out its regular season going 2-2 at Saturday's home tournament, earning wins against Panorama (6-18) and Colfax-Mingo (20-10).

With a 8-2 record in league play, the Hawks earned third place in the West Central Activities Conference. While their overall record was a step below last year's 12-15 finish, the Hawks were only 7-3 and took fourth place in 2020.

Wednesday's regional quarterfinal against South Hamilton (12-16) was not played before the time of writing.

Cross Country

Results from the state qualifying meet Thursday at Southwest Valley were not available at the time of writing.