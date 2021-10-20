Perry volleyball falls to DCG, football approaches final game

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

Perry nears the end of the fall season as volleyball was eliminated from the playoff bracket this week, while cross country runs its final race and the football team wraps its regular season. (Note: Events covered Oct. 14-19)

Football (0-8)

The Bluejays’ old conference rivals picked up their first win since 2019 last week with a 58-0 win Friday, marking the sixth straight win for Boone (1-7) over Perry. That streak was extended thanks to a perfect passing performance from Kyle Sharp, aided by the team’s 10.3 yards per carry to run by the Bluejays.

That leads into the regular season finale on the road against Carlisle (4-4). Historically, there’s little to discuss between the former Raccoon River Conference league-mates as their last meeting was a 42-7 Carlisle win in 2011. This year, though, the Wildcats boast an offense that averages nearly eight yards per carry as Jonathan Dunn approaches 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns. While the team passes rarely passes compared to the run game, they average over 20 yards per attempt thanks to a speedy receiving corps that hopes to make one last sprint to the end zone before the postseason begins.

At the middle school level, the eighth-grade team won its final game of the season, hoping to carry some momentum into next year as freshmen at the varsity level.

Volleyball (11-25)

The 2021 season is in the books after Perry lost Tuesday's regional first round against Dallas Center-Grimes (16-21) in three sets.

While the scores were kept within reach in the race to 10 points in the first two sets, DCG just proved too much to consistently handle as the Mustangs won by margins of 10, 10 and 18. That was largely thanks to Kenna Jackson queuing up shots for 36 of the team's 39 kills led by Haily Leinbach's 10 spikes. On the other side of the net, Perry was limited to 11 kills as a team.

Cross Country

Results from the state qualifying meet Wednesday in Winterset were not available at the time of writing.