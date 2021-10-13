Woodward volleyball amped for crucial game, football falls short

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

The Hawks have one last chance to make a big impression before heading into postseason action. (Note: Events covered from Oct. 6-12)

Football (5-2)

Coming into senior night with momentum of four straight wins, the Hawks were primed for a showdown with South Central Calhoun (6-1) for the rights to the district title. With a score of 41-7, the Titans convincingly took that honor.

They came out swinging for a 21-7 lead in the first half despite Woodward's aggressive play calling. Carter Moran threw a career-high 35 passes for 168 yards. One play finally broke loose for a touchdown as Brody Nardini made a 88-yard house call.

South Central's pressure from all sides was too great to withstand. As team, the Titans scored twice on the ground, twice through the air, and added two defensive touchdowns. Meanwhile, the defense limited Woodward's run game to under 30 yards.

It's uncanny just how much this season has mirrored 2020. Both teams entered Week 7 with 5-1 records with hopes of beating a giant and were coming off wins of over 35 points, only to allow 41 points both years for disappointing losses.

To keep with the 2020 comparison, the Hawks bounced back with a 51-14 win. This year, they look to rebound against Manson-NW Webster (2-5) in the regular season finale.

Volleyball (7-17)

Week-to-week, the Hawks continue to make their case as one of the top teams in the conference as Woodward notched wins against Pleasantville (14-12) and Panorama (6-14).

The real test is on the horizon, though, as Van Meter (17-10) comes to Woodward's gym Thursday on senior night. Both the Bulldogs and Hawks sit at 8-1 in-conference, tied for second place in the conference behind 9-0 Des Moines Christian. Van Meter decidedly won last year's matchup but W-G has historically dominated, winning 11 of the last 13 games.

Woodward will host their last games of the season Saturday for one last tournament before heading into the regional quarterfinal Wednesday at South Hamilton (11-15).

Cross Country

Woodward's next race is Thursday, Oct. 14 for the WCAC meet hosted by Panorama. Last year, the Hawks finished in last place.