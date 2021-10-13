Perry cross country runs conference meet, volleyball eyes regional matchup

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

Perry heads into the final week of regular season action, leaving one last chance to make a statement before postseason play. (Note: Events covered from Oct. 6-12)

Football (0-7)

Friday's loss against Norwalk is in the rearview for the Bluejays as Perry hunts for its first win, just as their opponents are this Friday.

Boone comes into the week after losing its third game this season via shutout and as a whole have been outscored 271-45 by opponents. But that hasn't been without some promising individual performances.

Just two weeks ago, running back Landon Davis compiled 215 yards on the ground to help Boone score a season-high 18 points. While Kyle Sharp is completing under 40 percent of his passes and has 10 interceptions, the team has persisted with him under center and tossed for 361 yards but has yet to find the end zone through the air. And as a defense, Boone has collected six interceptions. However, most of this production has come in the second half when teams have stepped off the gas with backups.

It will be a long time coming for whoever wins Friday. Perry's last win came Oct. 20, 2017. Boone's last win was Oct. 18, 2019, against Perry and has won five straight against the Bluejays since 2015.

Volleyball (11-22)

After taking down Saydel, Des Moines Hoover and Des Moines North on Oct. 7 to win the Jayette Tournament, Perry returned to its home court to take on South Hamilton.

While the score ended in favor in of South Hamilton (12-15) on Tuesday, Perry hosted its annual Dig for a Cure to raise funds for cancer research. On the court, the Hawks decidedly won the opening set before the Jayettes forced points in the final two sets to keep it as competitive as possible. Perry's Taylor Atwell also reached 500 career assists during Tuesday's match-up.

Perry will close out its regular season Thursday with senior night against Nevada (17-19) for a tough matchup to get ready for regionals where the Jayettes will face Dallas Center-Grimes (12-19) on Tuesday. DCG previously won 2-0 in last year's meeting.

Swimming

Perry has a nice two week break after Tuesday's meet at Atlantic where the Jayettes placed second with 60 points behind Spencer (76) and ahead of Atlantic (28) thanks to seven first place finishes and two personal records.

Earning two of those first place finishes was Jaylene Karolus in the 50 yard freestyle and 100 butterfly. Her time of 1 minute 2.37 seconds marked a new personal best, inching closer to the time that sent her to the state meet in the 100 freestyle last year.

In the 100 breaststroke, Quin Mahler-Moreno's 1:11.27 marked a new PR and notched first place in the 500 freestyle as well. Sophia McDevitt won two events between the 200 medley and 100 backstroke.

Cross Country

Competing in their first Heart of Iowa Conference meet Monday, the Bluejays and Jayettes placed fourth and sixth among the group of seven schools hosted by South Hamilton.

On an individual level, Perry had two fourth place finishes between Fitawhi Andemichael (17:35) and Jaylene Karolus (21:34), the latter of which was only beat out by a trio of Roland-Story girls.

For the Jayettes, Taryn Nehring (23:19, 16th) climbed the ranks and placed fourth among freshmen, pacing her fellow ninth-graders Julie Maylum (24:14, 26th), Mercedes Ponce (25:40, 41st), Amy Diaz (26:15, 44th) and Denise Rivera (28:26, 45th) that hope to reach higher with three years of eligibility.