Woodward football eyes district title, volleyball continues streak

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

It was another good week for the Hawks as they took one step closer to conference and district titles. Note: Events covered Sept. 29-Oct. 5)

Football (5-1)

The Hawks had no struggles Friday visiting Belmond-Klemme (0-6) as Woodward caused to a 45-8 win over the Broncos.

Carter Moran continues to be a problem for defenses as he put together 192 yards through the air and five total touchdowns (one rushing). That marks his second game this season with at least five scores, and his fifth multi-touchdown game. Dane Polich and Brody Nardini each pulled in two of those touchdowns and 61 yards. Dustin Harney played a setup role with 98 yards on the ground while Dylan McCaulley ran for 54 yards and a TD.

With two games left before the postseason, W-G needs just one more win to match last year's six wins. Standing in the way this week is South Central Calhoun (5-1). Both tied at 3-0 in district play and the rest of the conference holding multiple losses, Friday is the de facto district title game.

The Titans come in with a ground-and-pound offense that runs by committee with three capable running backs. Behind center, sophomore Gavin Batta has proven capable but is primarily a pocket passer with little desire to break the line of scrimmage.

Volleyball (6-17)

W-G continues to get the job done at the net as the Hawks took three consecutive sets against Madrid (7-14) on Tuesday night.

More team leaders stepped up, proving the team's depth is one of the strongest in the area. While Audrey Simmons leads the team in assists this season, Samantha Volz led the night with 14. Kills leader Grace Deputy was kept largely silent compared to freshman Jena Tague's eight and Ashley Gerken's six spikes.

The path had some winding roads early on but was all preparation for nights like Tuesday as the Hawks are now 6-1 in WCAC play, ranked third in the conference with four games left to go and a path to a title if the right pieces fall.

Cross Country

Running two days after their meet in Ogden, the Hawks girls took fifth of five teams Thursday at West Central Valley while the boys were sixth of seven schools.

Ultimately, the boys as a unit seemed to catch a second wind despite the low overall slot. As a team, they averaged 22 minutes compared to 22:10 at the previous race. The girls found the course a little more challenging with a 26:30 finish, more than 30 seconds behind their pace in Ogden.

Without Carsten Wright in the lineup, Dillon Limoges (20:50, 27th) took the team's top slot, as did Libby Grell (23:36, 14th).