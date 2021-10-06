Perry swimmers pick up personal records, volleyball gets back in action, cross country hosts Leon Fox Invite

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

Regular season competition is starting to wrap up for fall sports as Perry looks to make last minute adjustments. (Note: Events covered Sept. 29-Oct. 5)

Football (0-6)

After a 62-7 loss to undefeated Bondurant-Farrar and its top-ranked offense, the Bluejays head into this week with an abbreviated roster against Norwalk (5-1). Due to roster depth concerns due to multiple injured Bluejays, Friday's game in Perry will play 12 minutes for the first quarter followed by eight minute quarters the rest of the game.

This season, Norwalk has hardly needed any time to get into the end zone as the Warriors average 30 points per game, ranked 15th in Class 4A. That's all been led by junior QB Landon Hochstein who has all of Norwalk's 22 offensive touchdowns this season. A dual-threat, he still does most of his work through the air as he completes 67 percent of passes and has compiled 1290 yards.

Volleyball (7-17)

The Jayettes had a week of pure practice before taking on Greene County on Tuesday night. In the coming days, though, Perry will play seven matches between Thursday's home tournament and Indianola's invitational Saturday.

Those two proved to be a turning point in the wrong direction for last year's team as Perry went 1-6 and did not return to the win column the rest of the season. This year, they'll face a new set of schools and hope to reverse the script with a dash of redemption.

At home Thursday, Perry will take on Saydel (2-24), Des Moines Hoover (3-13) and Des Moines North (1-11). The Jayettes previous lost to Saydel and Hoover but beat North this season.

Saturday's slate will bring a couple of teams vying for deep playoff runs, Indianola (17-11) and Claridna (10-9), along with Fort Dodge (3-15) and former conference-mate Ballard (8-14).

Swimming

Perry walked out of Grinnell's pool with a number of personal records and improvements but fell 102-64 overall.

Topping the Jayettes' contributions, Jaylene Karolus had two first-place finishes between the 50 and 100 yard freestyle, and also won the 200 and 400 free relays with Sophia McDevitt, Lilly Riley and Zoe Hibbert.

Riley continues to pick up W's by herself in the 500 free as well, winning with a time of 6 minutes 12.37 seconds. Hibbert won the 200 medley with a new four-second PR of 2:38.30, and Emily Dowd shaved 1.90 seconds in the 200 free (2:30.89) for fourth place.

The Jayettes' next meet is Oct. 12 at home for the annual Pink Out in observance of Breast Cancer Awareness.

Cross Country

Originally supposed to be the previous week, Perry hosted the Leon Fox Invitational on Tuesday, with both the Bluejays and Jayettes taking fourth of five places.

Conflicting with swimming, Jaylene Karolus was unavailable, leaving Taryn Nehring to take the top spot on the girls roster with a time of 22 minutes 33 seconds in ninth place. Mercedes Ponce (25:34, 29th) crossed through next.

It was business as usual in the next wave as Fithawi Andemichael (17:57, 4th) led the team and cracked the 18-minute barrier but finished behind three Winterset runners. Gannon Meis (19:26, 18th) was next in line for the Bluejays.