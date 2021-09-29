Perry volleyball wins tournament, swimming rings victory bell

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Perry found a few more highs this past week on the court, trails and pool. (Note: Events covered Sept. 22-28)

Football (0-5)

Following last week's near-win, Perry had the tall task lining up against Indianola (5-0), a heavy postseason contender that won 63-0 last Friday night after scoring in every quarter thanks to a deep roster.

With that game behind the Bluejays, eyes are turned to Friday's home game against Bondurant-Farrar (5-0), marking the second week in a row Perry faces an undefeated program. While they've shown big play ability downfield, they've mostly established a dominant run game with sophomore standout Titus Cram that has torn through defenses all season. The one caveat to the Bluejays' success, they've yet to play against a team with more than two wins.

Volleyball (7-16)

The Jayettes have found plenty to write home about this past week as they won Monday's tournament in Saydel and placed fifth at the weekend's South Tama invitational. In just a span of three days, Perry bolstered their overall standing going 6-3 in the last nine matches.

At the top of that series was the championship game over Clarke (3-17) which the Jayettes won in three sets. Taylor Atwell was the top of her game with 13 assists, 11 digs and four aces, all team-leading marks. Ashley Cerna was tied with 11 digs and Peyton Tunink was the leader with six kills.

Facing some stiffer competition in South Tama, at least according to wins and losses, Perry's biggest win of the season so far is against East Marshall (8-14) after winning the third set 15-8. Atwell had a remarkable 22 assists with everyone else stepping up around the court. Addison Huntington led the team with five aces and was second with 10 digs. Tunink's nine and Cerna's seven kills were just as vital to sealing the win at the net.

Swimming

Perry rang the victory bell again Tuesday night after splitting a dual meet against Oskaloosa and Newton while trying a number of new events for the roster. The Jayettes wound up with a 78-55 win over Oskie but fell 105-45 to Newton after posting three personal best times.

As the season grows, so has Lilly Riley's stamina as she breaks her 500 freestyle time yet again. Clocked in at 6 minutes 11.05 seconds, she shaved 6.73 seconds off her previous record, and 13.47 seconds off her first timed trial of the season.

Zoe Hibbert took .42 seconds off her 50 freestyle time with a time of 27.36. Emily Dowd also earned a PR with a 4.85-second improvement in the 100 freestyle, now sitting at 1:09.52.

Cross Country

Against a five school slate, both cross country teams took third place Thursday at ACGC after an extended break from the trails.

On the boys' side, it was a race dominated by ACGC and Norwalk's JV team as the two combined for nine of the top 10 times. Perry's Fithawi Andemichael was the lone exception, placing sixth with a time of 18 minutes 48 seconds. Gannon Meis (20:05, 21st) and Yonas Andemichael (20:12, 22nd) were next through.

Jaylene Karolus (22:50, 3rd) continued to lead the Jayettes as she placed third behind two ranked Van Meter girls. Freshman Taryn Nehring (24:18, 11th) made a push for the top 10 but was 40 seconds shy.