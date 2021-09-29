Harney becomes Woodward legend, volleyball continues surge

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

In the back half of the regular season, Woodward-Granger continues to find more ways to impress. (Note: Events covered Sept. 22-28)

Football (4-1)

Anyone asking for fireworks at homecoming would have been disappointed. That is, if they left before the fourth quarter as the Hawks took down South Hamilton 34-30 after the two combined for 34 points in the final quarter, none more thrilling than Dustin Harney's three-yard touchdown at the buzzer for a walk-off win to secure his place in school history and future school reunion memories.

While the passing game has come to life this season with Carter Moran earning his stripes, passing for 140 yards and two touchdowns, Harney has been efficient in his own right. He totaled 174 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries Friday. That gives him back-to-back games over the century mark.

On the season, Harney's 553 yards ranks 21st among Class 1A teams. Moran ranks 12th with 658 yards passing and sixth with eight TDs. Together, they give Woodward one of only 10 pairs that rank in the top 25 in yardage.

They'll look to add to those numbers Friday against Belmond-Klemme (0-5) which has had a difficult time containing offenses all season. The Broncos have allowed 30 points or more three times this season, and also average just nine points.

Volleyball (5-17)

The Hawks' dominance in-conference continues as they ruined senior night in Ogden (4-13), winning in three consecutive sets. Stats were not available at the time of writing.

That brings Woodward's WCAC record to 5-1 and are currently slotted third in the standings behind Des Moines Christian and Van Meter. Having lost to the former in the first week of the season, the Hawks will play Van Meter in two weeks for senior night.

Cross Country

Making the quick trip to Ogden on Tuesday, the Hawks booked fourth and seventh place team finishes among a slate of six and seven schools, respectively.

As the team searches for more consistent peak finishes, the Hawks remain remarkably consistent as a whole. Of the six qualifying teams, W-G and Grandview Christian were the only two without a top 12 finisher. On the flip side, Woodward and first place Ballard were the only teams to have all seven runners finish within the top 35. At the top of that list for the team was Libby Grell (24:20, 15th) and Makenzie Dresback (26:04, 24th).

Woodward's boys were up against some serious competition between Ogden and Madrid's ranked stars, and in turn, peaked with Carsten Wright (19:48, 13th) and Healey Hill (21:28, 30th).