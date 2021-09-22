Woodward-Granger football, volleyball build momentum for homecoming

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

The Hawks keep finding more and more exciting ways to win this fall as tougher competition is on the way. (Note: Events covered Sept. 15-21)

Football (3-1)

The game of football looked easy for Woodward-Granger this week as the Hawks cruised to a 42-0 win over Eagle Grove (1-3), most of the work coming in the first half.

By the time the teams went to the break, Woodward held a 35-point lead as the Eagles had no answer to the aerial attack, encountering an offense they had not seen this year. That all started behind center with Carter Moran tattooing three touchdowns and 110 passing yards onto the sieve defense as he dotted up Ethan Moats, Dylan McCaulley and Dustin Harney for scores. Moran also added three more TDs on the ground. That brings him to 13 total this season.

Complementing that performance, Harney compiled 142 rushing yards for a career-high. Brody Nardini was the only Hawks with multiple catches, grabbing five balls for 52 yards.

For homecoming Friday, W-G hosts South Hamilton (2-2). So far this season, Hamilton has proven to be allergic to passing as it has thrown just seven times (and no completions). Instead, it's a steady dose on the ground led by Landen Skartvedt with 547 yards and four touchdowns.

Volleyball (4-17, 4-1)

Wins and losses can look deceiving early in the season. While the Hawks are in a deep hole overall, they've been at peak performance in-conference. After going five sets with Earlham (12-4, 3-3) on Tuesday night, the Hawks are tied for second-place with Van Meter with a 4-1 conference record. Des Moines Christian (22-2, 5-0) remains in the driver's seat.

Looking deeper at the overall picture, Woodward's overall schedule is as tough as they come with opponents boasting a .519 win percentage, the highest rate in the WCAC.

While other conference leaders have relied on prolific duos and trios, the Hawks' success has been more widely spread as no player is in the top 20 in kills. Instead, power plays have been more evenly distributed by Audrey Simmons who ranks eighth in assists. Darby Nixon is second with 59 digs, providing a strong backbone to the defense.

Cross Country

The team's lone meet of the week Monday in Adel was canceled. Woodward will next run Tuesday, Sept. 28 in Ogden.