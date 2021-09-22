Bluejays football stares down Hoover, volleyball adjusts to new conference

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

Perry was on the verge of some big things this week in a limited schedule. (Note: Events covered Sept. 15-21)

Football (0-4)

The Bluejays tasted a new flavor Friday against Des Moines Hoover (1-3). Going into halftime against the Huskies, it was a 0-0 game. While Perry's shutout was familiar territory, the defense's lockdown performance was there for backup to lead the Bluejays into the second half with a tied score for the first time in over three seasons.

The ensuing quarter, the Bluejays found the end zone as Caden Heck connected with Gavin Hegstrom for a touchdown to take a 7-0 lead. That momentum was short-lived, though, as Hoover answered with a touchdown and two-point conversion. A fourth quarter safety helped tighten the gap but was too late as the Huskies found the end zone one extra time.

Perry's next battle comes Friday as Indianola (4-0) hosts its homecoming. The Indians have had one of the most prolific attacks this season as they've scored at least 42 points in three games this season, largely on the heels of quarterback Bennett Brueck that has accounted for 67 percent of the team's total production.

Volleyball (1-13)

Perry was welcomed to the Heart of Iowa with a loss to Saydel the past week, and over the weekend, lost four matchups at the ACGC Invitational. That led into Tuesday's 3-0 conference loss to Roland-Story (15-4), one of the top programs not only in the HOI but the entire class. After losing consecutive sets 25-15 and 25-11, the Jayettes made a competitive final rally in a 25-19 loss.

A driving force for that trial, Peyton Tunink led the team with six kills on 16 attempts to emerge as one of the go-to hands. Taylor Atwell and Jayna Kenney handled the team's entire assisting duties with six apiece. From the service line, Perry was successful on 38-of-43 attempts, making the Norsemen battle for points on their returns.

Cross Country

Perry's runners had an extended break between meets as they last ran Sept. 11 and will next suit up Sept. 23 hosted by ACGC.