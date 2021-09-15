Moran’s monster performance leads W-G football, volleyball battles Ames

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

Woodward-Granger forges ahead with solid momentum on the turf and hopes to share that success beyond Friday nights this coming week. (Note: Events covered Sept. 8-14)

Football (2-1)

The Hawks brought home their second W of the season with a convincing 35-21 win over Interstate 35 (1-2). After W-G's passing game struggled to move the chains the previous week, the offense moved back to a steadier ground game with dashes of explosive plays through the air.

Quarterback Carter Moran kept the ball himself 14 times for 104 yards and a touchdown while Dustin Harney punched in two scores and 81 yards on 18 carries. Moran also tossed a touchdown to Harney and Dane Polich along with 130 air yards for his most efficient performance to date.

On the opposite side of the ball, Kolby Fogarty wrapped up I-35's QB twice while Oliver Potter's wrestling moves help him get the backfield for two tackles for loss and a sack.

Woodward hits the road Friday for Eagle Grove (1-2) coming off a 20-0 loss to West Central Valley. The Eagles run the ball over 80 percent of the time. On the rare occasion they look to the air, they've been prone to turnovers as they've thrown four interceptions, something the Hawks defense has done well. Polich grabbed one interception against I-35 while Brody Nardini picked off two passes.

Cross Country

Surrounded by some of the top-ranked Class 3A programs, Woodward-Granger took 24th of 24 boys teams at Monday's invitational in Ballard. It was a tall order going up against state title hopefuls like Dallas Center-Grimes, North Polk and Des Moines Christian, leaving precious space on the leaderboard.

After leading the team's times for the first couple of weeks, Dillon Limoges (22:00.8) finished 124th and had his time overtaken by Healey Hill (21:46.4, 120th) for the team's top spot.

The Hawks girls sang a similar tune in 22nd place of 22 competing schools. Libby Grell (25:54.2,100th) was once again topped the roster. Without Chloe Houge competing, Makenzie Dresback (27:16.2, 124th) was the next through the tape.

Volleyball (2-13)

The Hawks continued to swing up multiple classes as Woodward invited a Class 5A team, Ames (5-5) to town on Thursday. Last year, the Hawks managed to take down the Little Cyclones on their own court only for Ames to get revenge in a 3-1 victory.

After losing the first two sets, W-G forced a fourth set with a 25-21 victory only for Ames to pull away the next round. Though it marked an L in the standings, it was arguably one of the team's closest battles of the season as Woodward kept each set within a five-point loss.

Jada Tague had one of her brightest moments of the season as she led the team with nine kills and combined forces with Darby Nixon for 32 and 33 digs respectively. That helped set the stage for Audrey Simmons and Brayden Ashman's crucial seven kills.