Woodward football, volleyball runs into stiff competition, cross country travels to Madrid

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

The momentum built from last week left Woodward-Granger was paused this week as the Hawks regroup and hope to make the shift moving forward. (Note: Events covered Sep. 1-7)

Football (1-1)

On their home turf for the first time this season, the Hawks tripped in a 62-6 loss to conference foe ACGC (2-0) on Sept. 3, marking the first time the Chargers have beaten Woodward since before 2008 to end a five-game streak.

The visiting Chargers only got better over the course of the game, scoring multiple times each quarter after holding a 7-0 lead in the first 12 minutes. Unlike the Hawks who looked to the air, ACGC was committed to the ground game and threw just once.

Gavin Cornelison ran for 246 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries, building upon his impressive performance to beat 1A powerhouse Greene County the prior week. Woodward threw for 116 yards and ran for just 36 more, putting the defense back on the field after every possession except Carter Moran's rushing score in the third quarter.

Now the Hawks buckle back up with Interstate 35 (1-1) in their sights. Thus far, the Roadrunners have equally won and lost convincingly and have a trio of running backs averaging over eight yards per carry.

Volleyball (2-12)

The Hawks jumped over to Adel for for some upper-class competition again on Sept. 2. Overall, the Hawks walked away with five losses tacked onto their record, continuing their search for a consistent core.

Avoiding a complete shutout for the day, Woodward took one set against Nevada (3-6) before losing 2-1. The rest of the Hawks' slate won 2-0 against them.

Through two weeks, the workload has been fairly well split as three players — Grace Deputy, Audrey Simmons, and Lindsay Mescher — all have at least 30 kills while another trio have at least 20. Among them, Samantha Volz has 55 assists, trailing only Simmons' 63.

So far, the schedule has cast Woodward in the shadows considering the team has mostly played larger teams in Class 3A or higher. Through the first 14 games, the Hawks hold a 2-1 record against teams in or below Class 2A (with one loss to the top 1A program).

Cross Country

The Hawks once again ran through Madrid's Grant Woods Park on Sept. 2 and came in fourth place for both the girls and boys teams.

Carsten Wright continues to blaze the trail for his teammates as he took ninth of 46 boys, finishing in 19 minutes 15 seconds. In 13th place, Dillon Limoges (19:59) was the last finisher under 20 minutes.

Libby Grell (23:21, 5th) and Chloe Houge (24:03, 8th) also gave Woodward a pair of top 10 finishes. And while she can't contribute points just yet for the Hawks, Eva Fleshner ran the two-mile in six minutes to grab the top middle school time.