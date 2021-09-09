Perry cross country makes leap, football continues searching

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

The Bluejays and Jayettes made a big impression on the trails this past week, but that same success is still searching for openings on Perry’s other teams. (Note: Events covered Sep. 1-7)

Football (0-2)

The Cowbell Trophy stays in Greene County (1-1) for the fourth straight year as the Rams walked away with a 63-0 W in tow.

Jumping to a big lead right out of the gate, Greene County spread the wealth around its offense as eight players were involved with at least one touchdown. Quarterback Bryce Stalder led the way with three scores and had a perfect completion percentage.

Perry's offense tried to compete through the air as Caden Heck completed 5-of-11 passes but was under heavy duress as he was wrapped up behind the line multiple times to bring down the team's total yardage. With the defense seeing the bulk of the action, Tanner Burgin led the team with three solo tackles.

Next up, the Bluejays host Clarke (2-0). By all accounts, the Indians have already surpassed expectations after winning just one game last season. Quarterback Jack Cooley leads the way with a staggering 25 yards per pass, going primarily to his speedy wideout Kamis Bulis for 202 yards on just seven catches.

Volleyball (0-4)

Perry's revamped roster took the floor for the first time this season at the South Central Calhoun Early Bird tournament and lost all four matches Saturday. With four 2-0 losses, the Jayettes' closest encounter came against Pocahontas Area as the Indians won 22-20 after Perry forced extra time.

Overall, Perry's four-game slate went up against a group with a combined record of 19-23 as of Saturday.

While the team's first games of the season put the crew behind in the overall standings, Perry got a good feel of the team's synergy and potential playmakers looking down the stretch.

After working primarily in the back row the past two years, Ashley Cerna jumped at her chances at the net as she leads the team with 10 kills. Kathryn West sits second with eight followed by Jayna Kenney and Maci Tunink with six apiece. Kenney also assisted on 15 of those points. Coming in off the bench, Taylor Atwell recorded 17 assists in the four-match series.

Cross Country

Perry took to the winding Grant Woods Park for Madrid's annual co-ed run on Thursday. Having run the course for years on end, the Bluejays and Jayettes made some marked improvements.

Without enough heads to place last year, the Jayettes took second place among the six school card. At the top of the 45 girl lineup, senior Jaylene Karolus finished with a time of 22 minutes 4 seconds. She took seventh last season in 21:37. Julie Maylum took 10th overall but was second among freshmen with a 24:24 finish.

On the boys' end, Fithawi Andemichael (19:11, 8th) once again had the Bluejays' top mark and was shortly followed by Gannon Meis (20:02, 14th). Owen Myers (20:15, 17th) and Yonas Andemichael (20:37, 22nd) also helped trim the team's average. No Bluejay finished sub-21 minutes in 2020 on the same path.