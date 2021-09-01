Woodward-Granger football scores big, cross country starts off hot

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

The first week of Woodward-Granger sports kicked into high gear to start the fall off right. (Note: Events covered Aug. 24-30)

Football (1-0)

After their 33-0 win Friday night at Madrid (0-1), the Hawks went straight for the water cooler to give head coach Cory Crnkovich a cold welcome back to Woodward-Granger. Once he came in for the post-game interview, yours truly had to jump out of the way to avoid the Powerade cooler two linemen dumped for a second celebration. Needless to say, the Hawks were feeling pretty hot after their season-opener.

"I'm very proud of the group and the skill-players. And the defense did their job," Crnkovich said. "It's very hard to hold someone to zero points, especially in their home opener."

Overall, the scoreboard was a shade below last year's 49-6 win for the Hawks but the stat sheet tells a very promising story shutting down both Madrid's pass and run game. The Tigers picked up a mere 65 yards on 46 plays.

Comparatively, first-year starting quarterback Carter Moran put up 162 passing yards and tacked on 34 on the ground with three total touchdowns. Crnkovich said he was happy with Moran's overall performance considering it was his first game but noted there were still plays he'd like to see the junior execute better with pocket presence that will come in due time.

Dustin Harney also had an adventurous outing out of the backfield and picked up 130 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. That could have been even more if not for a holding call on one of his longest carries of the night.

Volleyball (1-6)

The Hawks took in an early conference matchup with West Central Valley (0-1) to start their season Thursday, Aug. 26 with a win on the road. With a revamped crew, Woodward walked out with a 3-0 win over the Wildcats. Since 2008, the Hawks hold a 39-1 set advantage over WCV.

Helping continue the series domination, Audrey Simmons and Brayden Ashman each had six kills. Simmons also led the team with eight assists, just ahead of Samantha Volz and Darby Nixon's seven assists. Nixon led the team with 13 digs while Grace Deputy put up three blocks to lead the defense.

The competition tightened during Saturday's Skip Anderson Tournament at Bondurant-Farrar where the Hawks lost their six matches. Overall, the team’s combined score across the day was 2-12 as they picked up individual set wins over Carroll and Red Oak.

Cross Country

Hosting the state's first official race of the season, Woodward-Granger placed first and third with the Hawks' boys and girls teams, respectively.

On the boys’ side, Woodward was led by Carsten Wright (19 minutes 26 seconds, 3rd place), Dillon Limoges (20:47.9, 7th) and Healy Hill (20:57.1). They were the only team to have more than two boys finish in the top 10.

Coming off an impressive freshman campaign, Libby Grell (24:14.2, 2nd) blazed the trail for the Hawks to lead the way for Chloe Houge (25:03.6, 9th) and Sydney Grell (25:41.2, 11).