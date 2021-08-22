Who are the new teachers at Perry Schools?

Staff Report

Laura Balmer

Position: Third grade teacher

Year graduated from college: 2021 from Iowa State

Degree: Elementary Education

Family: Married to Jesse, parents in Des Moines, three siblings living in Des Moines and Iowa City

Hobbies: Hiking, soccer, volleyball, longboarding, reading

Comments: It’s a joy to be joining the Perry team. Go Bluejays!

Addie Cook

Position: Elementary special education

Year graduated from college: 2021 from Iowa State University

Degree: Elementary Education

Family: Husband - Ty Cook

Hobbies: Reading, board games, being outside, spending time with family and friends

Comments: I am excited to be a part of this community!

Chris Dardanes

Position: At-risk teacher, coach for wrestling

Year graduated from college: 2015 from U of MN

Degree: Sport Management

Experience: HS in Oak Park, IL. Wrestled for U of M, trained for Hawkeye Wrestling Club and coached at South Dakota State U.

Family: I have a brother and a sister, both younger. We all grew up together in Williams, IA. My parents now live in Webster City.

Hobbies: Hunt, fish and golf

Comments: First three months have been very welcoming and excited to turn boys to men.

Brianna Derrick

Position: Third grade teacher

Year graduated from college: 2021 from Iowa State University

Degree: Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education

Experience: I have worked with teachers in Boone, Des Moines, Urbandale and State Center.

Family: My parents and one younger sister

Hobbies: Reading, drawing, crafts, spending time with my friends and family

Jinni Dingel

Position: Preschool special education

Year graduated from college: 2021 from Iowa State University

Degree: Early Childhood Education

Hobbies: Baking, reading, spending time with my family

Comments: Excited to join the preschool team at Perry CSD.

Shayla Filson

Position: Second grade teacher

Year graduated from college: 2019 from Central College

Degree: Elementary Education

Experience: I have taught two years as a first grade teacher in the Fairfield Community School District.

Family: My parents live on our family farm in Birmingham, IA. I also have an older brother and sister.

Hobbies: I enjoy traveling, playing volleyball and golf and spending time with my family and friends.

Comments: I am very excited to be working for the Perry CSD!

Morgan Glienke

Position: Kindergarten teacher

Year graduated from college: 2021 from University of Northern Iowa

Degree: Elementary Education

Experience: I am a first year teacher.

Family: I am from Alta, IA, and my family still lives there. Sister - Mallorie; Mom - Shelly; Dad - Travis; Husband - Jack

Hobbies: I like to read, go on walks and spend time with my friends and family.

Erin Holmes

Position: Kindergarten and first grade Title I reading

Year graduated: 2009 from University of Iowa; 2005 from Perry High School

Degree: I have a BA in Elementary Education with the following endorsements: K-6 Elementary Classroom, K-8 Reading, K-8 Language Arts and K-8 Social Studies.

Experience: This will be my 12th year teaching. My previous experiences include 5th-8th grade Reading, Language and Social Studies at Assumption Catholic School in Granger and most recently 6th grade at Madrid Elementary.

Family: My family includes my husband, Matt, and our two boys, Tucker (7) and Thayer (3).

Hobbies: When I'm not teaching you will find me enjoying time with my family, perusing the aisles of Target with a coffee in hand, reading a good book, or listening to a true crime podcast.

Comments: I am ecstatic to continue the profession that I love at my alma mater and have the opportunity to support the children in the community where I grew up!

James Kingsley

Position: Fifth grade teacher

Year graduated from college: 2021 from Iowa State University

Degree: Elementary Education with mathematics endorsement

Experience: Student teaching - Ames and Waterloo; Subbing - Perry Elementary (1st, 3rd, 4th, 5th)

Family: Mom - LeAnn; Dad - Timothy (Cedar Falls); Brother - Jon; Brother - William

Hobbies: Golf, exercising, baseball, video games, hanging with friends

Ryan Koch

Position: Seventh grade science

Year graduated from college: 2017 from University of Montana-Tech

Degree: B.S. in Biological Sciences

Experience: Two years experience teaching at Southeast Valley High School in Gowrie, IA as HS biology teacher

Family: My wife, Shannon, and I live in Polk City.

Hobbies: Being from Montana, fly fishing is what I enjoy doing whenever I can.

Claire Marburger

Position: 6-12 coordinator of online learning and head girls basketball coach

Year graduated: 2019 from Luther College; 2015 from Perry

Abby Peterson

Position: Elementary music

Year graduated from college: 2018 from Simpson College

Degree: Bachelor of Music in Music Education

Experience: Sub and music teacher in DMPS

Family: Fiance - Derek, parents live in Shenandoah, IA

Hobbies: Reading, Netflix, seeing friends, traveling

Ben Phillips

Position: Seventh grade social studies

Year graduated from college: 2019 from Upper Iowa University

Degree: All social sciences

Experience: I graduated from Perry in 2008, worked here for several years while earning my degree and I’m thrilled to be back.

Family: Mother (Melissa Simmons), former employee at PCSD; Sister (Jessica Phillips), Perry graduate

Hobbies: I enjoy travel, baking, cats and studying ancient Egypt.

Comments: This is my third time being a Perry Bluejay!

Blaine Schmidt

Position: High school band director

Year graduated from college: 2021 from University Iowa

Degree: B.A. Music Education and B.M. Music Performance

Experience: Employee of the Hawkeye Marching Band, directed a community band in Iowa City and directed the Phi Mu Alpha Choir at the university.

Family: Most of my family is from the Quad Cities (Davenport).

Hobbies: Listening to/playing music, watching movies and playing video games

Noah Sharp

Position: Seventh grade special ed

Year graduated from college: 2020 from Buena Vista University

Degree: History, English, Special Ed

Experience: One year as a paraeducator, but will be a first year teacher this year.

Family: An only child and grew up in Madrid

Hobbies: I like to be outside, but I’m also a nerd who likes watching historical documentaries, playing board games and video games.

Chad Sorber

Position: Auto teacher

Year graduated: 1990 from Perry Community Schools

Experience: 30 years in automotive field

Family: Wife Audra, daughters Mckenzie and Kennedy

Hobbies: Working on cars and golf

Mackenzie Sutton

Position: Eighth grade special education

Year graduated from college: 2020 from Northwest Missouri State

Degree: Elementary and Special Education

Experience: One year at DMPS; Coaching softball since summer 2016 at Adel

Hobbies: Reading, working out, rec league sports, coaching, watching TV shows and sports, spending time with friends and family

Comments: I’m excited to start the year!

Maddie Tucker

Position: Third-fifth math

Year graduated from college: 2015 from Olivet Nazarene

Degree: Elementary Education

Experience: This will be my seventh year of teaching.

Family: Husband - Taylor, coaches basketball at DMACC

Hobbies: Running, hiking

Naomi Veldboom

Position: Preschool teacher

Year graduated from college: 2021 from University of Northern Iowa

Degree: Early Childhood Education

Family: Parents (Grinnell), three sisters - one is 4th EL in Perry (Emmaleah Beam)

Hobbies: Traveling, hiking, puzzles, board games, reading

Comments: I’m excited to get to know the Perry community!

Lydia Winkler

Position: Elementary special education

Year graduated from college: 2018 from Buena Vista University

Degree: Special Education

Experience: I graduated in 2018. I then took a paraeducator position in a preschool. I then moved to Florida and taught for two years.

Family: I have a brother and a sister, both younger. We all grew up together in Williams, IA. My parents now live in Webster City.

Hobbies: Reading

Comments: I am excited to begin the school year!

Olivia Wood

Position: K-5 online learning coordinator

Year graduated from college: 2021 from University of Northern Iowa

Degree: Elementary Education

Family: My parents and three sisters are from Waukee.

Hobbies: Spending time with friends and family, reading, playing board games.

Comments: Go Bluejays!