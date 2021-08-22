Who are the new teachers at Perry Schools?
Laura Balmer
Position: Third grade teacher
Year graduated from college: 2021 from Iowa State
Degree: Elementary Education
Family: Married to Jesse, parents in Des Moines, three siblings living in Des Moines and Iowa City
Hobbies: Hiking, soccer, volleyball, longboarding, reading
Comments: It’s a joy to be joining the Perry team. Go Bluejays!
Addie Cook
Position: Elementary special education
Year graduated from college: 2021 from Iowa State University
Degree: Elementary Education
Family: Husband - Ty Cook
Hobbies: Reading, board games, being outside, spending time with family and friends
Comments: I am excited to be a part of this community!
Chris Dardanes
Position: At-risk teacher, coach for wrestling
Year graduated from college: 2015 from U of MN
Degree: Sport Management
Experience: HS in Oak Park, IL. Wrestled for U of M, trained for Hawkeye Wrestling Club and coached at South Dakota State U.
Family: I have a brother and a sister, both younger. We all grew up together in Williams, IA. My parents now live in Webster City.
Hobbies: Hunt, fish and golf
Comments: First three months have been very welcoming and excited to turn boys to men.
Brianna Derrick
Position: Third grade teacher
Year graduated from college: 2021 from Iowa State University
Degree: Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education
Experience: I have worked with teachers in Boone, Des Moines, Urbandale and State Center.
Family: My parents and one younger sister
Hobbies: Reading, drawing, crafts, spending time with my friends and family
Jinni Dingel
Position: Preschool special education
Year graduated from college: 2021 from Iowa State University
Degree: Early Childhood Education
Hobbies: Baking, reading, spending time with my family
Comments: Excited to join the preschool team at Perry CSD.
Shayla Filson
Position: Second grade teacher
Year graduated from college: 2019 from Central College
Degree: Elementary Education
Experience: I have taught two years as a first grade teacher in the Fairfield Community School District.
Family: My parents live on our family farm in Birmingham, IA. I also have an older brother and sister.
Hobbies: I enjoy traveling, playing volleyball and golf and spending time with my family and friends.
Comments: I am very excited to be working for the Perry CSD!
Morgan Glienke
Position: Kindergarten teacher
Year graduated from college: 2021 from University of Northern Iowa
Degree: Elementary Education
Experience: I am a first year teacher.
Family: I am from Alta, IA, and my family still lives there. Sister - Mallorie; Mom - Shelly; Dad - Travis; Husband - Jack
Hobbies: I like to read, go on walks and spend time with my friends and family.
Erin Holmes
Position: Kindergarten and first grade Title I reading
Year graduated: 2009 from University of Iowa; 2005 from Perry High School
Degree: I have a BA in Elementary Education with the following endorsements: K-6 Elementary Classroom, K-8 Reading, K-8 Language Arts and K-8 Social Studies.
Experience: This will be my 12th year teaching. My previous experiences include 5th-8th grade Reading, Language and Social Studies at Assumption Catholic School in Granger and most recently 6th grade at Madrid Elementary.
Family: My family includes my husband, Matt, and our two boys, Tucker (7) and Thayer (3).
Hobbies: When I'm not teaching you will find me enjoying time with my family, perusing the aisles of Target with a coffee in hand, reading a good book, or listening to a true crime podcast.
Comments: I am ecstatic to continue the profession that I love at my alma mater and have the opportunity to support the children in the community where I grew up!
James Kingsley
Position: Fifth grade teacher
Year graduated from college: 2021 from Iowa State University
Degree: Elementary Education with mathematics endorsement
Experience: Student teaching - Ames and Waterloo; Subbing - Perry Elementary (1st, 3rd, 4th, 5th)
Family: Mom - LeAnn; Dad - Timothy (Cedar Falls); Brother - Jon; Brother - William
Hobbies: Golf, exercising, baseball, video games, hanging with friends
Ryan Koch
Position: Seventh grade science
Year graduated from college: 2017 from University of Montana-Tech
Degree: B.S. in Biological Sciences
Experience: Two years experience teaching at Southeast Valley High School in Gowrie, IA as HS biology teacher
Family: My wife, Shannon, and I live in Polk City.
Hobbies: Being from Montana, fly fishing is what I enjoy doing whenever I can.
Claire Marburger
Position: 6-12 coordinator of online learning and head girls basketball coach
Year graduated: 2019 from Luther College; 2015 from Perry
Abby Peterson
Position: Elementary music
Year graduated from college: 2018 from Simpson College
Degree: Bachelor of Music in Music Education
Experience: Sub and music teacher in DMPS
Family: Fiance - Derek, parents live in Shenandoah, IA
Hobbies: Reading, Netflix, seeing friends, traveling
Ben Phillips
Position: Seventh grade social studies
Year graduated from college: 2019 from Upper Iowa University
Degree: All social sciences
Experience: I graduated from Perry in 2008, worked here for several years while earning my degree and I’m thrilled to be back.
Family: Mother (Melissa Simmons), former employee at PCSD; Sister (Jessica Phillips), Perry graduate
Hobbies: I enjoy travel, baking, cats and studying ancient Egypt.
Comments: This is my third time being a Perry Bluejay!
Blaine Schmidt
Position: High school band director
Year graduated from college: 2021 from University Iowa
Degree: B.A. Music Education and B.M. Music Performance
Experience: Employee of the Hawkeye Marching Band, directed a community band in Iowa City and directed the Phi Mu Alpha Choir at the university.
Family: Most of my family is from the Quad Cities (Davenport).
Hobbies: Listening to/playing music, watching movies and playing video games
Noah Sharp
Position: Seventh grade special ed
Year graduated from college: 2020 from Buena Vista University
Degree: History, English, Special Ed
Experience: One year as a paraeducator, but will be a first year teacher this year.
Family: An only child and grew up in Madrid
Hobbies: I like to be outside, but I’m also a nerd who likes watching historical documentaries, playing board games and video games.
Chad Sorber
Position: Auto teacher
Year graduated: 1990 from Perry Community Schools
Experience: 30 years in automotive field
Family: Wife Audra, daughters Mckenzie and Kennedy
Hobbies: Working on cars and golf
Mackenzie Sutton
Position: Eighth grade special education
Year graduated from college: 2020 from Northwest Missouri State
Degree: Elementary and Special Education
Experience: One year at DMPS; Coaching softball since summer 2016 at Adel
Hobbies: Reading, working out, rec league sports, coaching, watching TV shows and sports, spending time with friends and family
Comments: I’m excited to start the year!
Maddie Tucker
Position: Third-fifth math
Year graduated from college: 2015 from Olivet Nazarene
Degree: Elementary Education
Experience: This will be my seventh year of teaching.
Family: Husband - Taylor, coaches basketball at DMACC
Hobbies: Running, hiking
Naomi Veldboom
Position: Preschool teacher
Year graduated from college: 2021 from University of Northern Iowa
Degree: Early Childhood Education
Family: Parents (Grinnell), three sisters - one is 4th EL in Perry (Emmaleah Beam)
Hobbies: Traveling, hiking, puzzles, board games, reading
Comments: I’m excited to get to know the Perry community!
Lydia Winkler
Position: Elementary special education
Year graduated from college: 2018 from Buena Vista University
Degree: Special Education
Experience: I graduated in 2018. I then took a paraeducator position in a preschool. I then moved to Florida and taught for two years.
Family: I have a brother and a sister, both younger. We all grew up together in Williams, IA. My parents now live in Webster City.
Hobbies: Reading
Comments: I am excited to begin the school year!
Olivia Wood
Position: K-5 online learning coordinator
Year graduated from college: 2021 from University of Northern Iowa
Degree: Elementary Education
Family: My parents and three sisters are from Waukee.
Hobbies: Spending time with friends and family, reading, playing board games.
Comments: Go Bluejays!