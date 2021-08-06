Woodward-Granger baseball players earn WCAC honors

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

With the conclusion of the 2021 baseball season, the West Central Activities Conference recently released its all-conference list. Below are the Woodward-Granger players who earned conference honors.

Colby Tague (1st, Sr.)

Tague picked up right where he left off from last year's breakout season. He led the team with a .409 batting average that turned into a high of 29 total bases and 16 RBI.

Christian Husmann (1st, Sr.)

Husmann was one of the greatest benefactor's of Tague's power and efficiency as he scored 19 times. A member of the state relay team, Husmann stole 16 bases while getting on-base 26 times.

Worth Henry (2nd, Sr.)

Another quarter of the state relay team, Henry ranked third in the conference with 18 stolen bases.

Collin Nardini (2nd, So.)

Carrying the torch of Woodward's history of elite pitchers, Nardini virtually guaranteed a Hawks win if he was on the bump. He was 5-0 in six starts and registered two saves thanks to a wildly low 1.18 ERA and 0.89 ERA, ranked among the top-five in the conference.

Don David (HM, Jr.)

David earned his stripes his first year as a starter. Batting .242, he saw even more success waiting for his pitch as he held a .444 on-base percentage to rank third among the Hawks.

Brody Nardini (HM, So.)

The other half the Nardini duo, Brody ranked third on the team with 20 hits and was an efficient run creator in the process with 12 RBI and crossed through home 13 times.