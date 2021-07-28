Woodward-Granger softball players earn WCAC honors

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

With the conclusion of the 2021 softball season, the West Central Activities Conference recently released its all-conference list. See which Woodward-Granger players earned conference honors. Note, all stats are conference-only.

Chloe Houge (HM, Jr.)

.283 avg / 15 hits / 10 runs

Houge stepped into the spotlight with extra responsibility this season in the leadoff spot. She came through as the team's third-leading hitter overall and drove in a high of seven runners thanks to an efficient bottom of the order.

Ava Petersen (HM, Sr.)

.327 avg / 17 hits / 6 runs

Closing out her high school career, Petersen was second on the team with 17 hits and tied Houge for a high of four stolen bases in WCAC play.