Perry softball players receive Raccoon River Conference honors

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

With the conclusion of the 2021 softball season, the Raccoon River Conference recently released its all-conference list. Below are the Perry players named to the 2021 RRC Softball All-Conference Team. Note, all stats are conference-only.

Lydia Olejniczak (2nd, So.)

.261 avg / 12 hits / 9 runs

Outside of conference action, the Jayettes' third-year shortstop had a major season swinging .429 overall. While the RRC served up stiff competition, Olejniczak's 2021 was an improvement as she struck a .158 batting average last season.

Jayna Kenney (2nd, Jr.)

.244 avg / 10 hits // 2.30 WHIP / 23 K's

The team's primary pitcher, Kenney brought her ERA down from 7.90 to 5.68 this season. She also proved to be one of the team's most effective hitters, only ranking behind Olejniczak in on-base rate.

Macy Killmer (HM, Jr.)

26 putouts / .906 fielding %

Killmer's greatest impact came on the hot corner at third base, only committing four errors in conference play. She was actually more effective against the RRC than her whole season average.

Peyton Tunink (HM, Jr.)

36 putouts / 5 steals saved / 0 errors

Tunink threw out seven baserunners total this season and had just two errors overall. She was nearly flawless in her opportunities against in league action.