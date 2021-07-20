Perry baseball, softball teams receive post-season honors

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

Perry Baseball

The Bluejays wrapped their season with a quick exit in substate action as Grinnell took a 10-0 W on Friday night. Now with the season in the books, the team can take a moment to look at the shining moments that they hope are even brighter next year.

With the season's conclusion, sophomore outfielder Juan Hernandez and eighth-grade infielder Owen Myers were both named honorable mentions in the Raccoon River all-conference team.

Hernandez and Myers were nearly identical at the plate as they each earned 17 total bases, scored six runs and hit .283 and .286 respectively over the whole season. The two each led the team with 11 bases.

Myers not only also led the team with five runs batted in and three extra base hits, he was a shining prospect that has yet to walk the high school halls. Among 190 incoming freshmen, Myers' 17 total bases ranked 25th in the state.

Perry Softball

The first honors of the season have rolled out for the Jayettes as sophomore shortstop Lydia Olejniczak was named to the Class 4A West All-District team.

Olejniczak stepped up her game this season with career-highs across the board batting .429 with 57 total bases, two home runs and 30 stolen bases. Her batting average ranked 36th among 4A players. As a constant standout for Perry, her big moments were all too common but the leadoff hitter arguably had her best game batting 3-for-3 with two runs, two RBI and one stolen base against Colo-Nesco in a 15-0 win.

With five teams competing in the state tournament, the RRC has yet to officially announce all-conference honorees.