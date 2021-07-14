Perry Summer Swim Team receives various All-Star, conference honors

COURTESY OF PERRY SUMMER SWIM TEAM

Special to the Chief

The Perry Summer Swim Team took fifth place during the Iowa West Swim Conference Meet on Sunday, July 11 at the Guthrie Center Aquatic Center.

The team finished the dual meet season 7-2 with an overall season ranking of third place behind Guthrie County Swim Club and Greene County Swim Team.

Perry racked up 171 points during the conference meet behind a number of top finishes:

Medley Relay

Boys 8U- Luke Rowe, Matthew McDevitt, Ray Hughes, and Jadiel Pina- Barrios- 3rd Place; Boys 9-10- Dysen Deardorff, Renaud Deardorff, Guthrie Wilson and Adrian Quijas- 2nd Place; Girls 13/14- Ellie Hughes, Madeline McDevitt, Aleah Karolus and Kiera Berger- 5th Place; Girls 15 and Over- Sophia McDevitt, Jaylene Karolus, Quin Mahler-Moreno, and Jenna Nelson- 1st Place; Boys 15 and Over- Riese Archer, Boomer Deardorff, Townes Wilson, Andrew Dowd- 4th place.

Freestyle

8U Girls- Lillian Lucht- 5th place; Renaud Deardorff- 1st place; 13/14 Girls- Madeline McDevitt- 5th place; 15 and Over Girls- Jaylene Karolus- 1st place; 15 and over boys- Andrew Dowd- 5th place.

Backstroke

8U Girls- Lillian Lucht- 1st Place; 8U Boys- Ray Hughes- 5th Place; 9/10 Boys- Dysen Deardorff- 3rd place; 9-10 Boys- Townes Wilson- 4th Place; 13-14 Girls- Madeline McDevitt- 4th Place; 15 and over girls- Sophia McDevitt- 3rd Place; 15 and over boys- Riese Archer- 3rd place.

100 Individual Medley

11-12 Girls- Aleah Karolus- 4th Place; 11-12 Boys- Townes Wilson- 5th Place; 13-14 Girls- Quin Mahler Moreno- 1st Place (new conference record- 1:04.54.. prior record 1:04.78 from 2017; 15 and Over Girls- Sophia McDevitt- 2nd Place.

Breaststroke

8U Girls- Lillian Lucht- 4th Place; 8U Boys- Renaud Deardorff- 1st place; 9-10 Boys- Dysen Deardorff- 3rd Place; 11-12 Boys- Boomer Deardorff- 5th Place; 13-14 Girls- Quin Mahler-Moreno-1st Place; 15 and over Girls- Sophia McDevitt- 3rd Place; 15 and Over Boys- Andrew Dowd-4th Place.

Long Freestyle

8U Girls – Lillian Lucht- 4th place; 8U boys- Renaud Deardorff- 1st place; 9-10 Boys Freestyle- Dysen Deardorff- 4th place; 13-14 Girls- Quin Mahler-Moreno- 1St Place; 15 and Over Girls- Jaylene Karolus – 1st Place (new conference record 55.69, old record from 2019- 55.83).

Butterfly

8U Girls- Lillian Lucht- 2nd place; 8U Boys- Renaud Deardorff- 2nd Place; 11-12 Butterfly- Aleah Karolus- 5th Place; 11-12 Boys- Townes Wilson- 2nd Place; 13-14 Girls- Madeline McDevitt- 5th Place; 15 and over girls- Jaylene Karolus – 1st Place.

Freestyle Relay

8U Girls – Mora Moreno, Maya Anderson, Afton Meyers, Tiernee Cromwell- 5th Place; 9-10 Boys- Adrien Quijas, Guthrie Wilson, Ray Hughes, Dysen Deardorff-5th Place; Girls 13/14- Madeline McDevitt, Aleah Karolus, Ellie Hughes, Kiara Berger- 5th Place; Girls 15 and Over- Sophia McDevitt, Jenna Nelson, Quin Mahler-Moreno, Jaylene Karolus- 1st Place; Boys 15 and over- Riese Archer, Townes Wilson, Boomer Deardorff, Andrew Dowd- 4th Place.

The Perry Summer Swim Team also saw a number of swimmers earn All-Star honors:

Iowa West Swim Conference All Around All Stars: Perry

(Score at least 180 total points throughout the season)

Renaud Deardorff

Lillian Lucht

Aleah Karolus

Townes Wilson

Zoe Hibbert

Quin Mahler-Moreno

Sophia McDevitt

Jaylene Karolus

Perry Summer Swim Team All Around All Stars- 2021

(Top 5% of the team in total points)

Renaud Deardorff

Zoe Hibbert

Sophia McDevitt

Quin Mahler-Moreno

Jaylene Karolus

Iowa West Swim Conference All Stars: Perry- Individual Strokes

(Score at least 36 points in an individual stroke during the season)

Renaud Deardorff- 8U Butterfly, Freestyle and Breaststroke

Lillian Lucht- 8U Backstroke and Butterfly

Ray Hughes- 8U Backstroke

Dysen Deardorff- 9/10 Backstroke and Breaststroke

Aleah Karolus- 11/12 Individual Medley, Butterfly and Freestyle

Townes Wilson- 11/12 Individual Medley and Butterfly

Quin Mahler- Moreno- 13/14 Individual Medley, Breaststroke and Butterfly

Zoe Hibbert- 13/14 Long Freestyle, Backstroke and Freestyle

Sophia McDevitt- 15-18 Backstroke, Breaststroke, and Individual Medley

Jaylene Karolus- 15-18 Freestyle, Long Freestyle, and Butterfly

Riese Archer- 15-18 Backstroke

Perry Summer Swim Team All Stars- Individual Strokes

(Score at least 30 points in an individual stroke during the season)