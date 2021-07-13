Bruggeman edges Wilkening for memorial tourney title
Chris Bruggeman won a sudden playoff on the second playoff hole to claim the eighth-annual Memorial Golf Tournament at Perry Golf & Country Club on Sunday, July 11. The late Bill Simmer, Jr. was the honoree for this year's tournament. Simmer's son and a granddaughter played on Sunday.
Bruggeman and Noah Wilkening both shot 27 holes in two under par (106). Bruggeman opened with an even par 72, followed by a 34 in the championship nine holes. Wilkening shot a one under par 71, followed by a 35 in the championship nine to tie Bruggeman after 27 holes of play. In the playoff, both men bogeyed the first hole. On the second hole, Bruggeman took the title with a par saving putt as Wilkening's par saver just barely missed.
A record-setting number of golfers played in the 2021 Memorial Golf Tournament. A total of 77 golfers played in the tournament, with 42 golfers battling for the open title and 35 golfers playing for the senior title (18 holes). It took a score of 78 to make the open championship flight with 14 golfers qualifying for the championship nine holes. The results of the place winners include the following:
OPEN DIVISION
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
1st - Chris Bruggeman 72,34 (106)
2nd - Noah Wilkening 71,35 (106)
3rd - Gionnai Chiodo 69,39 (108)
4th - Brett Henson 70,41 (111)
FIRST FLIGHT
Will Whiton - 79
Scott Carter - 80
Kurt Whiton - 81
Dan Volsdett - 82
SECOND FLIGHT
Brock Weaver - 89
Darin Marasco - 89
Zach Easter - 89
Nick Chiodo - 89
SENIOR DIVISION
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
1st - Vince Costello - 68
2nd - John Brown - 69
3rd - John Putbrese - 72
4th - Steve Ivanovitch - 73
5th - Larry Hodges - 77
FIRST FLIGHT
Bob Gilroy - 81
Dave Tillinghast - 84
Butch Niebuhr - 85
Alan Lenz - 87
Bill Mueller - 87