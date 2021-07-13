Bruggeman edges Wilkening for memorial tourney title

COURTESY OF MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT

Special to the Chief

Chris Bruggeman won a sudden playoff on the second playoff hole to claim the eighth-annual Memorial Golf Tournament at Perry Golf & Country Club on Sunday, July 11. The late Bill Simmer, Jr. was the honoree for this year's tournament. Simmer's son and a granddaughter played on Sunday.

Bruggeman and Noah Wilkening both shot 27 holes in two under par (106). Bruggeman opened with an even par 72, followed by a 34 in the championship nine holes. Wilkening shot a one under par 71, followed by a 35 in the championship nine to tie Bruggeman after 27 holes of play. In the playoff, both men bogeyed the first hole. On the second hole, Bruggeman took the title with a par saving putt as Wilkening's par saver just barely missed.

A record-setting number of golfers played in the 2021 Memorial Golf Tournament. A total of 77 golfers played in the tournament, with 42 golfers battling for the open title and 35 golfers playing for the senior title (18 holes). It took a score of 78 to make the open championship flight with 14 golfers qualifying for the championship nine holes. The results of the place winners include the following:

OPEN DIVISION

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

1st - Chris Bruggeman 72,34 (106)

2nd - Noah Wilkening 71,35 (106)

3rd - Gionnai Chiodo 69,39 (108)

4th - Brett Henson 70,41 (111)

FIRST FLIGHT

Will Whiton - 79

Scott Carter - 80

Kurt Whiton - 81

Dan Volsdett - 82

SECOND FLIGHT

Brock Weaver - 89

Darin Marasco - 89

Zach Easter - 89

Nick Chiodo - 89

SENIOR DIVISION

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

1st - Vince Costello - 68

2nd - John Brown - 69

3rd - John Putbrese - 72

4th - Steve Ivanovitch - 73

5th - Larry Hodges - 77

FIRST FLIGHT

Bob Gilroy - 81

Dave Tillinghast - 84

Butch Niebuhr - 85

Alan Lenz - 87

Bill Mueller - 87