Woodward-Granger softball wraps season, baseball postseason approaches

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

One season has ended, and another hopes to keep things moving next week for Woodward-Granger. (Note: Events covered June 29-July 6)

Baseball (14-11)

After an early 1-0 deficit, the Hawks shut out ACGC (11-21) for five innings for a 4-1 win on Tuesday to finish the regular season. Thanks to a number of upsets along the way, Woodward claimed fourth place in the conference standings. Now eyes are turned to the substate games.

Thanks to the Hawks' overall record, they received a first round bye and have a week off until Monday where they’ll face either ACGC or South Central Calhoun (1-19). Barring a major upset from Calhoun, the Hawks will take on the Chargers for a third time this year after splitting the pair of regular season games.

Both ACGC and Woodward have proven to be capable of sneaking up on even the top-ranked teams this season as both upset Van Meter once this year. The Chargers won against them 2-0 just a couple of weeks ago. The blueprint for ACGC appears to come from its defense. Allowing an ERA of 8.3 overall this season, the Chargers have won only one game when their opponent scores five runs or more.

Softball (7-24)

In a blink of an eye, the Hawks' season was put to rest as Ogden (7-29) surged for a 9-5 win in Tuesday's regional opener in Woodward. But the Hawks didn't go down without a fight.

Looking to advance to the second round for the third straight year, the Hawks were off to a hot start with a 4-2 lead through three innings after Rian Jamison hit a two-run homer in the third inning. That was the type of performance the team had seen late in games to pull off miracle wins the past two years in the playoffs.

Instead, the Bulldogs took a play out of that book by running through the batting order for seven runs for a 9-4 lead at the sixth inning break. Just to get to extra innings, the Hawks would need five runs in two innings. They had done just twice this season. As such, Ogden walked away with the win to exact revenge on Woodward's two previous wins this season.